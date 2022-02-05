Comets Recall Defenseman Masonius
February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Joe Masonius from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.
Masonius, 24, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The Spring Lake, New Jersey native played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Connecticut before his professional career. This season with the Thunder, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound blueliner played in 29 games logging four goals and 16 assists for 20 points ranking him first amongst Adirondack defensemen.
The Comets will be back in action tonight against Springfield at 7:00 PM inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets.
