Marlies Return Home to Face Rochester

The Toronto Marlies return home after an eight-game road trip to host the Rochester Americans on Saturday afternoon. The two teams have split the season series so far, winning one game each. The last matchup between the two teams came back on November 5th in Rochester where the Marlies won 4-1.

The Marlies have won three straight and will look to keep the momentum going as they return to home ice. Rochester are 2-3 in their last five games.

Some players to watch in this game include Marlies leading scorer Brett Seney. Seney has 31 points so far this season and has points (1-4-5) in three consecutive games. Joseph Blandisi has also been on a tear since joining the Marlies. Blandisi has points (2-6-8) in five consecutive games and has 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in 13 games with the Marlies this season. On the Rochester side, Michael Mersch leads the team with 39 points.

Puck drops at 4:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

