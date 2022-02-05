Blake Hillman Returns to Toledo

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Blake Hillman (left)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday released defenseman Blake Hillman from his professional tryout, returning him to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Hillman has been featured on the Griffins' roster since Nov. 24 and competed in 10 games, despite being injured from Dec. 11-Jan. 18. The defenseman totaled two assists, two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating with Grand Rapids. Throughout his five-year career, Hillman has skated in 76 AHL contests, amassing seven points (1-6-7) and 28 penalty minutes. The Elk River, Minn., native began the season with Toledo and recorded 13 points (2-11-13) in 11 games, which ranks fourth among Walleye blueliners. Hillman, a former sixth-round draft choice of the Chicago Blackhawks, has suited up for 169 games in his pro career, including four in the NHL. Through those 169 outings, the 26-year-old has 45 points (8-37-45) and 50 penalty minutes.

