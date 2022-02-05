Mcintyre Shines as Wild Defeat IceHogs, 4-2

February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Iowa Wild (19-17-2-2; 42 pts.) defeated the Rockford IceHogs (17-16-3-1; 38 pts.) by a score of 4-2 at BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 5. Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre led the way for Iowa, making 35 saves on the night.

After IceHogs goaltender Cale Morris (18 saves) stopped a right circle shot from Iowa defenseman Dakota Mermis with Iowa on the power play, Wild forward Kyle Rau shoveled home the rebound at 14:30 of the first period. Rau's goal gave the Wild a 1-0 lead and was assisted by Mermis and Wild defenseman Jake Linhart.

Iowa led Rockford 1-0 at the end of the first stanza. Shots in the first period were 10-5 in favor of the IceHogs.

Wild forward Marco Rossi ripped a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past Morris at 11:38 of the second period to extend Iowa's lead to 2-0. Wild forward Mason Shaw recorded the lone assist on the goal.

On the power play, Shaw scored on a rebound created by a shot off the stick of Wild defenseman Calen Addison at 16:27 of the second period. Shaw's goal made the score 3-0 in favor of the Wild and Addison recorded the only assist on the play.

Less than a minute later, Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee accepted a backhand pass from Rossi, faked out Morris in the slot and scored to give Iowa a 4-0 lead at 17:25 of the second period. Rossi was the only Wild skater to record an assist on the play.

With 10-seconds remaining in the second period, Rockford forward Dylan McLaughlin was awarded a penalty shot. McLaughlin went forehand to backhand and McIntyre made a spectacular glove save to preserve Iowa's 4-0 lead.

The Wild took their 4-0 lead over the IceHogs into the second intermission. Rockford outshot Iowa 14-13 in the second period and led 24-18 in shots through two periods.

IceHogs defenseman Isaak Phillips scored on a one-timer from the right circle at 10:40 of the third period to make the score 4-1 in favor of Iowa.

Rockford defenseman Alec Regula collected a pass in the left circle and beat McIntyre on his backhand at 12:16 of the third period. Regula's tally cut Iowa's lead to 4-2.

With 4:47 remaining in the third period, Rockford pulled Morris for the extra attacker. The IceHogs failed to score again and Iowa secured a 4-2 road victory in Rockford. The IceHogs outshot the Wild 13-4 in the third period and 37-22 overall.

Iowa was 2-for-3 and Rockford was 0-for-2 on the power play on the night.

Next on the schedule for the Wild is a home matchup at Wells Fargo Arena against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.