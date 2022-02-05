Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 3 p.m.

(Cleveland, OH) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this afternoon versus the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Monsters are the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. This afternoon's contest is the final meeting between the clubs this season.

Hershey Bears (22-13-3-3) at Cleveland Monsters (13-18-4-3)

February 5, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #42 | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Referees: Jake Jackson (#76), Mike Dietrich (#15)

Linespersons: Dan Kovachik (#72), Joe Sherman (#75)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears earned a 4-1 victory last night over the Cleveland Monsters at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Mike Vecchione started the scoring for the Bears on the power play, striking at 16:15 of the first period to make it 1-0 Hershey. That score persisted until the third period when Scott Harrington tied the game for Cleveland with a slapshot from the left point at 5:01. Just over three minutes later, Kody Clark pulled Hershey ahead with a goal from the netfront, and Lucas Johansen added an insurance marker on the power play at 15:58 to make it 3-1. Vecchione sealed the win with an empty net goal with 1:54 to play to give Hershey the victory. Zach Fucale earned the win in goal for the Bears, stopping 29 shots.

CLARK WITH THE SPARK:

Hershey's Kody Clark scored his sixth goal of the season last night in the third period to lead the Bears to a victory at Cleveland. The marker snapped a 12-game goalless drought for Clark, as it was his first tally since Dec. 18 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The goal was his third game-winning marker of the season, tying him for second on the club in that category. Clark has a goal and an assist over his past two games.

LUJO GOALS:

With his goal last night, and a scoring change from last Sunday's game, defenseman Lucas Johansen has scored a goal in two of his last three games. His power play goal last night was his first marker on the man-advantage since Oct. 19, 2018 at Charlotte. Johansen is currently on a three-game point streak, registering four points (2g, 2a), in that span. Johansen's five goals in just 32 games this season is just one off his career-best of six goals registered over 74 games during his rookie season in 2018-19.

ON THE RIGHT FOOT:

Hershey opened the scoring last night, snapping a five-game streak in which Hershey trailed 1-0 to start the game. Mike Vecchione provided the game's icebreaker giving him three first goals, tying him with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Shane Gersich for the team lead in this category. The Bears are 14-4-3-1 when they score the game's first goal, including going 4-1-1-0 on the road when they draw first blood. When allowing the first goal this season, the Bears are just 8-9-0-2.

FAST FACTS:

Hershey's win last night was the club's first in Cleveland since Feb. 5, 2013...Forward Beck Malenstyn notched an assist on his 24th birthday last night. He has a goal and an assist over his past two games...Brian Pinho enters tonight's game with assists in three straight contests for Hershey...Zach Fucale made a season-high 29 saves last night and snapped a four-game losing streak...Hershey's win last night snapped a three-game skid on the road...Hershey's next win will be Scott Allen's 75th win as a head coach in the American Hockey League...The Monsters enter tonight's game having lost six straight contests...Cleveland's Scott Harrington had the Monsters lone goal last night, and it was his first AHL tally since Dec. 26, 2015 when he struck versus the St. John's IceCaps as a member of the Toronto Marlies. Both his goal last night, and his previous tally in 2015, were scored on goaltender Zach Fucale.

