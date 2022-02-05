Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid against Phantoms with Rematch at Xl Center

February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to rebound from a 3-2 overtime loss last night at the hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds when they play host to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this evening at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack are looking to snap a three-game losing streak at the hands of the Phantoms.

Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Phantoms during the 2021-22 campaign. It is also the third and final meeting at the XL Center this season between the Atlantic Division foes. The season series will wrap up on March 12th at the PPL Center in Allentown.

The Phantoms have won three straight meetings against the Wolf Pack, including a 4-0 decision last time out on January 29th. The Phantoms jumped out to a 3-0 lead with goals from Hayden Hodgson, Wyatte Wylie, and Alex Kile within the first 10:34 of the hockey game. Garrett Wilson would wrap up the scoring 3:56 into the middle frame.

The Wolf Pack's lone win in the season series came on October 23rd at the PPL Center by a score of 3-1.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack suffered a 3-2 setback last night at the hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. Austin Rueschhoff and Jonny Brodzinski both scored for the Pack, but Nathan Walker tied the game 9:25 into the third period to force overtime. Tommy Cross won it 2:17 into the extra frame with a one-timer on a pass from Hugh McGing.

Brodzinski leads the club in scoring with 30 points (15 g, 15 a) on the season. His 15 goals are also tops on the Wolf Pack. Brodzinski has scored in eight straight contests, tying a franchise record for the longest goal scoring streak. Ryan Callahan set the initial record with goals in eight straight games during the 2006-07 season.

Both Anthony Greco and Tanner Fritz have also eclipsed the 20-point mark with 28 (9 g, 19 a) and 24 (7 g, 17 a), respectively. Greco scored an assist in last night's defeat. Keith Kinkaid paces the Pack in goal with a record of 15-2-2. He is currently fourth in the league in wins.

On Friday, the Wolf Pack signed veteran forward Matt Lorito to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Lorito is a two-time AHL All-Star and will wear number 29 with the club.

Phantoms Outlook:

The Phantoms enter tonight's contest with a record of 15-15-6-2, good for a points percentage of .500 and a seventh place standing in the Atlantic Division. The Phantoms took a 5-1 victory over the Providence Bruins last night, their third consecutive win. Hodgson scored twice in the win, while Cal O'Reilly, Morgan Frost and Wylie also tacked on markers.

O'Reilly leads the club with 28 points (9 g, 19 a), while veteran defenseman Adam Clendening is second with 24 points (5 g, 19 a). Hodgson, meanwhile, leads the Phantoms with eleven goals.

Goaltender Pat Nagle, who recorded a shutout victory over the Wolf Pack last Saturday night, has left the team to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics with Team USA.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: https://mixlr.com/hfd-wolf-pack/

Tonight, we travel to a galaxy far, far away for 'Star Wars Night' at the XL Center! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Wolf Pack pint glass courtesy of Lewis Real Estate Services, and we'll be hosting a postgame skate immediately following the action! Tickets are still available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.