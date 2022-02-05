NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Tonight's Moose Home Game Postponed

February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release


WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and Texas Stars, announced that due to inclement weather and related travel issues, tonight's game on Saturday, Feb. 5 against the Texas Stars (AHL Game #652) has been postponed. A makeup date has not been determined.

Tomorrow's game between the teams at Canada Life Centre will go ahead as scheduled at 2 p.m. CT.

Pride Night, in support of Rainbow Resource Centre, which was originally scheduled for tonight's game, will now be held at tomorrow's game (Feb. 6).

Limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

