Comets Defeat Thunderbirds 5-1 at Home

February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets stepped onto the ice against the Springfield Thunderbirds for the first time this season and left the game with a victory by a 5-1 score.

In the first period, it took the Comets just thirty-eight seconds to get on the board. Defenseman Kevin Bahl sent a shot from the point that found its way through traffic and into the back of the Springfield net for his second goal of the season. Bahl's tally was assisted by A.J. Greer and Frederick Gauthier. With under three minutes to go in the frame, the Comets extended their lead to two when Brian Flynn jammed in a rebound on the edge of the crease for his 100th AHL point. Bahl and Nolan Foote recorded assists on the goal.

In the second period, the Comets got off to another strong start. At 5:06 of the period, Fabian Zetterlund sent a pass across the offensive zone and into the wheelhouse of Aarne Talvitie, who hammered a one-timer in to put the Comets ahead by three. Just three minutes later, Joe Gambardella extended the Comets lead to four. Reilly Walsh's one timer went wide of the net and ricocheted out to Gambardella who sent a backhand shot through two Thunderbird defensemen and in. At 13:37, Springfield forward Nathan Walker scored off a pass from Sam Anas to make it a 4-1 game heading into the second intermission.

In the third period, Comets goaltender Akira Schmid made some spectacular saves to prevent Springfield from cutting into the Comets lead. At 14:19, A.J. Greer added an empty net goal that was assisted by Alexander Holtz and Walsh. The Comets skated away with the 5-1 victory.

The Comets return to action on the road in Springfield on Wednesday before returning home on Friday and Saturday to battle the Cleveland Monsters. Tickets are still available. For ticket information, please visit Uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.