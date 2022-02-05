Comets Defeat Thunderbirds 5-1 at Home
February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets stepped onto the ice against the Springfield Thunderbirds for the first time this season and left the game with a victory by a 5-1 score.
In the first period, it took the Comets just thirty-eight seconds to get on the board. Defenseman Kevin Bahl sent a shot from the point that found its way through traffic and into the back of the Springfield net for his second goal of the season. Bahl's tally was assisted by A.J. Greer and Frederick Gauthier. With under three minutes to go in the frame, the Comets extended their lead to two when Brian Flynn jammed in a rebound on the edge of the crease for his 100th AHL point. Bahl and Nolan Foote recorded assists on the goal.
In the second period, the Comets got off to another strong start. At 5:06 of the period, Fabian Zetterlund sent a pass across the offensive zone and into the wheelhouse of Aarne Talvitie, who hammered a one-timer in to put the Comets ahead by three. Just three minutes later, Joe Gambardella extended the Comets lead to four. Reilly Walsh's one timer went wide of the net and ricocheted out to Gambardella who sent a backhand shot through two Thunderbird defensemen and in. At 13:37, Springfield forward Nathan Walker scored off a pass from Sam Anas to make it a 4-1 game heading into the second intermission.
In the third period, Comets goaltender Akira Schmid made some spectacular saves to prevent Springfield from cutting into the Comets lead. At 14:19, A.J. Greer added an empty net goal that was assisted by Alexander Holtz and Walsh. The Comets skated away with the 5-1 victory.
The Comets return to action on the road in Springfield on Wednesday before returning home on Friday and Saturday to battle the Cleveland Monsters. Tickets are still available. For ticket information, please visit Uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022
- Late Comeback Not Enough as IceHogs Fall to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves' Big Rally Nearly Succeeds - Chicago Wolves
- Mcintyre Shines as Wild Defeat IceHogs, 4-2 - Iowa Wild
- Comets Defeat Thunderbirds 5-1 at Home - Utica Comets
- Penguins Drop Tight One to Bruins in Overtime, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers' Road Trip Concludes with Loss to Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets' Quick Start Too Much for T-Birds to Overcome - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Beat Penguins, 2-1, in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Explode for Five Goals in the Second Period, Knock off Phantoms 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Surrender Early Lead at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Come up Short to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Defeated in 4-1 Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Hershey Sweeps Monsters with Second Straight 4-1 Win - Hershey Bears
- Tonight's Texas-Manitoba Game Postponed Due to Travel Delays - AHL
- Tonight's Moose Home Game Postponed - Manitoba Moose
- Stars and Moose Game on February 5 Postponed Due to Weather Related Travel Delays - Texas Stars
- Roman Durny Injury Update - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid against Phantoms with Rematch at Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies Return Home to Face Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Blake Hillman Returns to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Recall Defenseman Masonius - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Back Home for Second Matchup of Home-And-Home Series with Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Come Up Short On Special-Teams In Series Opener With San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #36: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Come up Short against Heat, Lose 2-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gulls Breakout in Third to Top Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Cooled off in 4-1 Loss to Condors - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.