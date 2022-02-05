IceHogs Back Home for Second Matchup of Home-And-Home Series with Wild

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs are back home for the second matchup of the home-and-series with the Iowa Wild. Puck drop is tonight at 6PM at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tonight is the seventh of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season. The first 1,500 fans receive a FREE IceHogs cooler bag presented by Pepsi! Be sure to arrive early!

Key Central Division Standings Points Up for Grabs Tonight

The IceHogs and Wild enter tonight's contest neck-and-neck in the Central Division standings with the IceHogs sitting in third place with a .528 winning percentage through 36 games played. The enter tonight with a .513 winning percentage through 39 games played. Last night's win for the IceHogs bumped them up from fifth to third place while also snapping the Wild's three-game win streak.

Hello Home-and-Home!

This weekend series with Iowa is the third home-and-home series of the season for the IceHogs. Their next one will come next weekend against the Chicago Wolves. In the previous two home-and-home sets, the IceHogs won all four games including a 3-2 shootout win in Chicago on Nov. 20 and a 3-1 win at Milwaukee on Dec. 1. After last night's 4-2 win over the Wild, Rockford now has the potential to sweep all home-and-home series up to this point.

Reichel Racking up the Points

Rockford rookie forward Lukas Reichel has a team-leading 28 points and finished the month of January with a team-high 12 points, including four goals and eight assists. Prior to last Saturday's game Reichel was carrying a season-high seven-game point streak dating from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28. He tallied two more points in last night's contest including scoring his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Full Rosters & Media Notes

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 17-15-3-1, 38 points (3rd, Central Division)

Iowa: 18-17-2-2, 40 points (5th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 6-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 5-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 4-3 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m., 2-1 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m., 4-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Wed., Apr. 27 at Iowa

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-2-2-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

41-31-7-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

