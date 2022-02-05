Colorado Cooled off in 4-1 Loss to Condors

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - The Bakersfield Condors built a 2-0 lead in the first period and cruised to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Defenseman Keaton Middleton scored the Eagles lone goal in the contest, as goaltender Justus Annunen suffered his first regulation loss in 12 games, surrendering four goals on 31 shots. The defeat also brought to an end Colorado's league-best, 13-game point streak.

Bakersfield would jump on the board first when forward Matteo Gennaro tucked home a rebound at the side of the net to give the Condors a 1-0 edge at the 9:07 mark of the first period.

Less than four minutes later the lead would grow when forward Devin Brosseau tipped a pass from the left-wing boards into the back of the net to put Bakersfield on top, 2-0 with 7:31 remaining in the opening 20 minutes. Colorado would go on to be outshot 14-6 in the period and would head to the first intermission still trailing, 2-0.

Following a second period that saw the Eagles get back on track and outshoot the Condors 17-7, a Colorado power play would backfire when forward Luke Esposito buried a shorthanded goal from the slot to give Bakersfield a 3-0 lead at the 5:38 mark of the third period.

The Eagles would finally get on the scoreboard when Middleton fired a shot from the blue line that would beat Condors goalie Stuart Skinner to slice the deficit to 3-1 with 10:57 remaining in the contest.

The momentum would swing back in a big way, as Bakersfield forward James Hamblin capped off a 3-on-2 rush to extend the Condors advantage to 4-1 at the 19:17 mark of the final frame.

Colorado outshot Bakersfield 33-31, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

