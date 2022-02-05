Reign Splits Set with Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Griffins (16-17-5-2) avenged their loss Friday night with a 5-2 defeat of the Ontario Reign (24-8-3-2) Saturday evening at Van Andel Arena to force a split in the teams' weekend series. The Reign got goals from forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Brett Sutter and Jaret Anderson-Dolan in a losing effort.

Goaltender Jacob Ingham got the start for Ontario and turned aside 32 shots in the contest, including 20 during the first period. Forward Austin Wagner extended his point streak to three games with a shorthanded assist on Sutter's goal late in the first.

Date: February 5, 2022

Venue: Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 2 0 1 3

GR 3 2 0 5

Shots PP

ONT 31 0/7

GR 37 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Joe Veleno (GR)

2. Tyler Spezia (GR)

3. Jared McIsaac (GR)

W: Victor Brattstrom

L: Jacob Ingham

Next Game: Friday, February 11, 2022 at Stockton | 7:00 PM PST | Stockton Arena

