Reign Splits Set with Grand Rapids
February 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Grand Rapids Griffins (16-17-5-2) avenged their loss Friday night with a 5-2 defeat of the Ontario Reign (24-8-3-2) Saturday evening at Van Andel Arena to force a split in the teams' weekend series. The Reign got goals from forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Brett Sutter and Jaret Anderson-Dolan in a losing effort.
Goaltender Jacob Ingham got the start for Ontario and turned aside 32 shots in the contest, including 20 during the first period. Forward Austin Wagner extended his point streak to three games with a shorthanded assist on Sutter's goal late in the first.
Date: February 5, 2022
Venue: Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 2 0 1 3
GR 3 2 0 5
Shots PP
ONT 31 0/7
GR 37 1/4
Three Stars -
1. Joe Veleno (GR)
2. Tyler Spezia (GR)
3. Jared McIsaac (GR)
W: Victor Brattstrom
L: Jacob Ingham
Next Game: Friday, February 11, 2022 at Stockton | 7:00 PM PST | Stockton Arena
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2022
- Joe Veleno's Career Night Pushes Griffins Past Ontario - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Reign Splits Set with Grand Rapids - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Hold on for Win over Chicago - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Top Checkers, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Late Comeback Not Enough as IceHogs Fall to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves' Big Rally Nearly Succeeds - Chicago Wolves
- Mcintyre Shines as Wild Defeat IceHogs, 4-2 - Iowa Wild
- Comets Defeat Thunderbirds 5-1 at Home - Utica Comets
- Penguins Drop Tight One to Bruins in Overtime, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers' Road Trip Concludes with Loss to Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets' Quick Start Too Much for T-Birds to Overcome - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Beat Penguins, 2-1, in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Explode for Five Goals in the Second Period, Knock off Phantoms 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Surrender Early Lead at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Come up Short to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Defeated in 4-1 Loss to Bears - Cleveland Monsters
- Hershey Sweeps Monsters with Second Straight 4-1 Win - Hershey Bears
- Tonight's Texas-Manitoba Game Postponed Due to Travel Delays - AHL
- Tonight's Moose Home Game Postponed - Manitoba Moose
- Stars and Moose Game on February 5 Postponed Due to Weather Related Travel Delays - Texas Stars
- Roman Durny Injury Update - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Look to Snap Skid against Phantoms with Rematch at Xl Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies Return Home to Face Rochester - Toronto Marlies
- Blake Hillman Returns to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Recall Defenseman Masonius - Utica Comets
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Back Home for Second Matchup of Home-And-Home Series with Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Come Up Short On Special-Teams In Series Opener With San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game #36: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Canucks Come up Short against Heat, Lose 2-1 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Gulls Breakout in Third to Top Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Colorado Cooled off in 4-1 Loss to Condors - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.