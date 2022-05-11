Southpaw Cam Alldred Has Contract Selected by Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that they have selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Cam Alldred. He will become the second Indianapolis Indian from the 2022 squad to make his major league debut this season, following right-hander Beau Sulser.

Alldred, 25, began the season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster and has gone 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA (3er/17.2ip) and 15 strikeouts in eight games (one start). He opened the season with a career-high tying five strikeouts in 3.2 one-hit innings on April 8 vs. Omaha, and on April 23 vs. Columbus set a career-high 4.0 innings pitched in his first professional start.

The Ohio native is currently working a team-high 12.1-inning scoreless streak dating back to April 20. In that time frame, he has struck out seven with a 0.89 WHIP and .190 average against (eight hits allowed). Alldred made his Triple-A debut on Sept. 8, 2021 at Louisville and registered a 0.71 ERA (1er/12.2ip) with 10 strikeouts in five outings with Indianapolis last season.

Alldred was selected by Pittsburgh in the 24th round (714th overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

