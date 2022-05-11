May 11 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha

May 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (15-15) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (15-15)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 - 12:08 - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Matt Dermody (2-1, 3.27) vs. RHP Brady Singer (1-0, 1.17)

TODAY'S GAME: Matt Dermody will take the ball for Iowa, looking to give the I-Cubs their second straight win over the Storm Chasers. Dermody is set to make his third straight start and fourth of the season for Iowa, coming off a five-inning win against St. Paul. In that game, the southpaw allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out five. Opposite of Dermody will be Brady Singer toeing the rubber for Omaha. Singer started the season as a reliever with Kansas City, throwing 5.2 innings of relief before getting optioned to Omaha on April 28th. The righty has since made two starts, going five innings in his last start on Thursday against the Columbus Clippers. He earned the win in that game, allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out four.

A NEW ROLE: When Matt Dermody takes the field today for his fourth start of the season, he will have made twice as many starts in 2022 as he made in the previous six seasons combined. In his eight professional seasons prior to this one, Dermody had made four or more starts in just one - 2014, when he started 12 games for Single-A Lansing. From 2015 through 2020, Dermody started just two games in 159 outings. The change in role hasn't seemed to bother the lefty, however, as he has gone 1-1 in his starts this season with a 3.77 ERA (6ER/14.1IP) and ten strikeouts.

LOCKED IN: Over his last two games, Tyler Payne has caught fire, going 7-for-8 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. On Sunday against St. Paul, the catcher went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Last night, Payne went a perfect 4-for-4 while driving in the game-tying run in the sixth inning. Entering Sunday's game against St. Paul, Payne was hitting just .160 on the year in 25 at-bats. He had recorded just four hits all year entering Sunday, a number he matched in last night's game alone. After his seven hits in two games, the 29-year-old is now hitting .333 on the season. Last night marked just his second four-hit game, with his last four-hit effort coming on August 25, 2017, with South Bend.

LET THEM SCORE: Omaha got on the board first last night, when Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Despite trailing 2-0, Iowa clawed back with one run in their half of the fourth, one in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth. The game marked their seventh comeback victory of the year, with all seven coming at home. They are now 7-4 at home when their opponent scores first, an area in which they are 0-6 in when playing away from Principal Park.

"K" TRAIN: While he didn't get credited with the win last night, starter Matt Swarmer was locked in. The righty threw 5.2 innings, the longest start by an I-Cub so far this season, and allowed two runs on only one hit. The one hit left the ballpark, but it was just the second home run Swarmer has allowed through 29 innings in 2022. Through 29 innings last season, he had already allowed nine homers. Swarmer limited the hits last night by missing lots of bats; he collected ten strikeouts, which not only marked a season high for an Iowa pitcher, but also matched Swarmer's career high, which he first set September 10 of last season. Though he left a tie game with no decision, the I-Cubs' late offense moved them to 3-0 on the season in games started by Swarmer.

CLIMBING THE STANDINGS: Robel Garcia notched his fourth and fifth home runs of the year last night, driving in three of Iowa's five runs. It marked his second two home run game of the season, hitting two back on April 24 against Louisville. The switch-hitter is now ranked eighth in the International League in slugging percentage (.588) and fifth in OPS (1.000). On the team, Garcia ranks tied for second in doubles (4), second in home runs (5), second in runs batted in (14), first in walks (16) and second among qualified active players with a .412 on-base percentage. He raised his average on the season to .279 last night with his 3-for-4 night, his first three-hit game and fifth multi-hit game of the year.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha will play game two of their 21 games this year, and game two of their six-game set. After winning game one by a score of 5-2, the I-Cubs took a 1-0 series lead and snapped a six-game losing streak to Omaha going back to their final six games last year. Not only did Iowa lose their final six games last year, they also lost 60% (24-of-40) Despite losing 60% of the games between the two teams last year, Iowa still holds an advantage over Omaha, going 309-289 all-time including 168-132 at home.

SHORT HOPS: Last night's victory marked Iowa's seventh comeback win of the season...Jared Young had his six-game hitting streak snapped last night, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts...Iowa allowed just two hits last night, the lowest amount they have surrendered all season...with three home runs last night, the I-Cubs now have more home runs in this series (3) than they did over the entire six-game series against Indianapolis (2).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.