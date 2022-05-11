Redbirds Rely on Offense, Snap Five Game Skid

NORFOLK, VA - The Memphis Redbirds (16-16) snapped their five-game losing streak with a 9-7 victory over the Norfolk Tides (15-17) at Harbor Park on Wednesday night. The Redbirds offense broke out for nine runs on 13 hits, anchored by the bottom of the lineup.

Memphis jumped all over Zac Lowther (0-4) the second time through the lineup. Trailing 1-0 in the third, Ben DeLuzio stroked a double with a runner on to put runners at second and third. Lowther buckled down and got two outs, but Alec Burleson came up clutch with a two-out, two-run double to put Memphis up 2-1. He scored on a base hit to make it 3-1.

The Redbirds tallied three more runs in the next inning thanks to a two-run triple from Cory Spangenberg, who later scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth frame, Conner Capel stroked a two-run single, and Luken Baker capped off the Redbirds scoring with his seventh home run of the season in the seventh inning.

Ryan McKenna did his best to keep the Tides in the game. McKenna clubbed three home runs on the night and had four RBIs. It was the first time a Tide has done that since Ryan Mountcastle in 2019. Two of those came in the seventh and eighth innings to close the gap, but it was not enough for Norfolk.

James Naile (2-1) earned the win in relief of Redbirds' starter Johan Oviedo, who lasted four innings and struck out five. Capel finished the evening with three hits, while Ivan Herrera walked three times. Six of the nine runs came from the bottom half of the lineup, who also tallied 10 of the 13 hits for Memphis.

Memphis and Norfolk have a morning game on Thursday, May 12 with an 11:05am CDT scheduled first pitch. The game will be featured as "MLB Pipeline's Game of the Month" for May. MLB.com's highest ranked pitcher, Grayson Rodriguez (#6), is scheduled to start for Norfolk while the Redbirds will toss left-hander Matthew Liberatore, who's ranked #43 in the top 100.

