Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

May 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (10-20) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-19)

Game 31 | Home Game 14 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | First Pitch 11:05 AM

LHP Rob Zastryzny (0-1, 4.60) vs LHP Matt Krook (1-2, 3.33)

ZASTRYZNY: Pitched one inning of relief, allowing 3 ER on 3 H, HBP, BB, 2 K, ND vs Lehigh Valley 5/6 (6-2 L)

KROOK: Took no decision after allowing 6 R, 5 ER (both season highs) in 4.0 IP with 8 H, 3 BB, K @ Rochester 5/6 (8-7 W - 10 inn.)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Syracuse Mets 2-0 in the series opener on Tuesday evening. Matt Pita hit the go-ahead solo home run for SWB in the eighth inning.

JP Sears made his third start of the season for the RailRiders and pitched 3.2 shutout innings with eight strikeouts (a season high). Sears has 17 strikeouts and 0 walks in 11.1 frames this year. Syracuse countered with Thomas Szapucki, who also didn't allow a run over his four innings of work. He, like Sears, set a season high with nine strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened in the first inning with the bases loaded and one out but could not score. It was their only true scoring chance until the eighth. Locked in a scoreless tie, Pita put the RailRiders on the board. The 24-year-old outfielder hit his fourth home run of the season to put SWB ahead 1-0. The RailRiders added an insurance run after Phillip Evans drove Miguel Andújar home on a two-out double. Andújar and Evans went a combined 4-for-6 for the game.

José Mujica, Reggie McClain and Shelby Miller combined to throw 5.1 scoreless frames out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen to close out a 2-0 series-opening victory for the RailRiders. It was the RailRiders third shutout win of the season, two of which have come against Syracuse.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will welcome in their Subway Series Triple-A foes the Syracuse Mets for a six-game series. Its the first trip for the Mets to PNC Field this season. When the two teams met to begin the 2022 season, the RailRiders won the first four games of the season at NBT Bank Stadium before dropping the finale of an eventual five-game series due to inclement weather. This is the first of two trips for Syracuse to this ballpark, and second of four eventual series between the two.

I AM A KROOK - Matt Krook will be given the ball for today's matinee action. The southpaw is coming off his toughest outing of the season in which he allowed a season high six runs (five earned) while striking out just one batter. He struck out one batter in three outings during the 2021 season. Krook has faced the Syracuse four times in his career, posting a 0.59 ERA in those games (one earned run in 15.3 IP) with a 1.17 WHIP. He is in his second season with the RailRiders and is currently the Yankees number 36 prospect according to Baseball America.

DIG THROUGH THE PITCHES - Rob Zastrynzy gets the call today for Syracuse. The lefthander pitched twice in the previous series between these two clubs, both of which were relief appearances totalling four innings with just one hit allowed and no runs. This will be his eighth appearance of the season but just his third start. The Syracuse Mets are his fourth Triple-A team along with the Iowa Cubs, Oklahoma City Dodgers and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. This is his sixth Triple-A season.

THE ONE-FIFTH MARK - The RailRiders are now one-fifth of the way through the season (30 games completed of 150 scheduled). They have an 11-19 record and are currently in ninth place in the International League East. At this point last season, the RailRiders were 21-9 and two games up in first place in the Triple-A East. They had spent just three days outside of first place at that point.

COMO LA FLOR - Estevan Florial enters today's game on a six-game hitting streak (8-21, 2 BB, 3 2B, RBI) and an eleven-game on base streak, both of which are season highs. It's not the longest hit streak of his Triple-A career. That title belongs to a nine-game hit streak he had during the 2021 season. During this hit streak, he has raised his batting average from .246 to .271 (25 point difference). During the on base streak, he has raised his on base percentage from .311 to .367 (56 point difference).

SYRA-WHO? - The RailRiders are 5-1 against the Syracuse Mets this season. During this stretch, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is batting .248 as a team against them and have outscored the Mets 32 to 14. The RailRiders team ERA against Syracuse this year stands at 2.09. Including today, these two teams will face each other 18 more times in 2022.

DAY BASEBALL - The RailRiders have not fared well while playing during the day this season. They are 2-9 this year when a game begins before 5:00 PM (9-10 at night). SWB batters are slashing .169/.260/.244 during the day as opposed to .237/333/.389 at night. Their team ERA in day games is 5.02. At night, it stands at 4.28.

QUICK HITS - When SWB scores four or fewer runs, they have a 3-15 record... The RailRiders have had at least one postponed game in each of their first five series this season... The only series win Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won this season was against Syracuse... Entering the series, the RailRiders were the lowest they've been in the standings all season (tied for ninth with Syracuse)... The RailRiders and Mets have the lowest batting averages and on base percentages in the International League (SWB - .220/.316, SYR - .216/.309)... The Mets have allowed the fourth most home runs in the International League (42)... Adam McKay has not been charged with a run in seven straight appearances...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Syracuse Mets this week. Thursday is Nurse Appreciation Night, WWE Night and Thirsty Thursday. Festivities include a ticket discount on Field Reserved seats for all nurses with an online promo code. Come dressed as your favorite wrestler for a chance to win tickets to SMACKDOWN at Mohegan Sun Arena. There are also $1.00 specials on Bud Light and Pepsi products for two hours after gates open.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (21-8) walked off on the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge launched his tenth home run of the year, a three-run shot in the bottom of the ninth. Giancarlo Stanton also hit a three-run homer. Jameson Taillon faces José Berríos today at 12:35 PM... The Somerset Patriots (17-10) dropped a close one last night to the Altoona Curve 4-3. Elijah Dunham homered in the ninth but the solo shot was not enough for Somerset. They play tonight at 6:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (14-13) were knocked out by the Aberdeen IronBirds 12-4. Austin Wells hit his fifth home run of the season. The two play tonight at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (13-14) fell in a slugfest to the Dunedin Blue Jays 12-11. The Tarpons slugged four home runs and a double in the game while Marcos Cabrera drove in three. The Blue Jays also hit four home runs. The two play tonight at 6:30 PM...

