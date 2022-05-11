Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (15-14) at Charlotte Knights (12-19)

May 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Truist Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #30 / Road #13: Indianapolis Indians (15-14) at Charlotte Knights (12-19)

PROBABLES: RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 4.73) vs. RHP Johnny Cueto (0-1, 6.10)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Rodolfo Castro and Jared Oliva each launched grand slams - setting a new Victory Field era single-game record - as the Indians dominated with 16 total hits in a statement win over Charlotte last night, 15-3. Indy got on board in the first inning on an RBI single by Canaan Smith-Njigba, his first hit of the night, before Castro broke open the game with the bases juiced and two outs in the top of the second. Facing a 6-0 deficit, the Knights put up two runs in the fifth on a two-run homer by Blake Rutherford. They then traded single runs with Indy in the sixth. An eight-run eighth inning opened the floodgates. The Indians sent 12 total batters to the plate, recording three walks with six hits - one of which was Oliva's grand slam. All eight runs were scored prior to an out being recorded.

MARGIN OF VICTORY: The 15-3 win tied Indianapolis' largest margin of victory since 8/7/21 at Iowa (13-1). The Indians were just one hit shy of tying their single-game high of 2022, when they notched 17 hits on 4/16 at St. Paul.

MAKE IT TWO: Rodolfo Castro and Jared Oliva's grand slams marked the first time since 7/10/95 that the Indians hit two grand slams in a single game. In that 1995 game - a season in which the Indians set a then-professional baseball record with 13 grand slams, broken in 2000 by the Oakland A's (14) - Brian Dorsett and Dave McCarty each clubbed grand slams in a 10-4 win over Omaha at Bush Stadium. Indianapolis has not hit more than two grand slams in a single season since hitting five in 2016.

OLIVA OWNS IT: With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, Jared Oliva sent his first home run of the season out to left field for his first grand slam since 6/22/18 with High-A Bradenton vs. Fort Myers. With the four runs driven in on one swing, Oliva tied his career high with five RBI, last matched on 8/28/21 vs. Louisville. Oliva's day began with an RBI single to score Canaan Smith-Njigba in the top of the third inning and continued into the seventh when he lined a double into right field. The game was his first multi-RBI game of the season after driving in just two during his first 14 games, on 4/15 at St. Paul and 4/20 vs. Columbus.

CANAAN'S CAREER HIGH: Canaan Smith-Njigba went 4-for-6 to record his first career-high four-hit game since 6/20/21 with Double-A Altoona at Erie. He singled home the Indians' first run of the game in the first inning and followed with a double in the third. He singled home another run in the top of the eighth and recorded his final single in the ninth, officially tying his career high. Despite having his seven-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 showing in Thursday's suspended game, Canaan Smith-Njigba is currently working a 14-game on-base streak. Since 4/27, which was the beginning of his hitting streak, the corner outfielder is hitting .342 (13-for-38) with 11 walks and just 12 strikeouts, good for a .490 on-base percentage and 1.016 OPS. That comes in stark contrast to the beginning of his season, when he hit .196 (10-for-51) with just four walks to 17 strikeouts in his first 14 games.

RODOLFO ON A ROLL: With two outs and the bases loaded, Rodolfo Castro lined a home run off the right-field foul pole to give the Indians' the lead they would need to win. It was Castro's second career grand slam since May 4, 2019 with Single-A Greensboro vs. West Virginia. In his past five games, Castro is hitting .316 (6-for-19) with six walks and six strikeouts, three stolen bases and a .974 OPS.

TREY'S TURN: Trey McGough made his third start of the season last night and surrendered just two hits in 4.0 shutout innings. The left-hander is currently 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA (1er/12.0ip) and 11 strikeouts since making his season debut on 4/20. McGough did not allow a hit in his first three appearances (3.0ip).

(DON'T) THROW 'EM OUT: The Indians currently rank first in the International League and second in all of Triple-A with 46 stolen bases this season, which puts them over halfway to their season total of 71 in 2021. They are currently on a streak of 11 straight games with a stolen base, their longest since swiping 34 total bases in 14 straight games from 7/1-17/06. With stolen bases by Rodolfo Castro (2), Ji-Hwan Bae, Cal Mitchell and Jason Delay last Wednesday, the Indians recorded their first five-steal game since 4/20/18 at Victory Field vs. Charlotte. The Indians single-season high in stolen bases dating back to 1941 came with an International-League leading 198 stolen bases in 2008. The Indians have led the league in stolen bases seven times since becoming an affiliate of the Pirates in 2005, the last league-leading season coming with 110 stolen bases in 2016. In 2019, the Indians stole a franchise-low 69 bases.

WHO WANTS TO SPIN: Indy's starting pitching corps owns a minor-league leading 1.99 ERA (20er/90.1ip) in 29 games this season, which ranks second to only the Los Angeles Dodgers (1.82) as the lowest in all of professional baseball. Overall, Indy's pitching staff has been firing on all cylinders, ranking third in Triple-A with a 3.59 ERA (100er/251.0ip). They also rank second in 1.22 WHIP and .215 average against (199-for-927), both of which trail only Nashville (1.19 WHIP, .206 AVG). Last season, Indians starting pitchers collected a 5.19 ERA (326-for-565.0ip) in 128 games.

TODAY: The Indians continue their six-game series with the Charlotte Knights today at 6:35 PM ET at Truist Field. This series is the first meeting between the two teams since they faced off 10 times in 2019 with Indianapolis winning that season series, 7-3. The Indians were last in Charlotte from 4/26-28/19 and went 2-1 with their lone loss coming in a one-run game (10-9, 4/26). They will look to bounce back from a series loss to the Louisville, which moved their record against teams below .500 to 2-4 this season. Charlotte, on the other hand, went 2-4 at Gwinnett last week and has yet to win a series. Today, Cody Bolton will face off against major league veteran Johnny Cueto.

THIS DATE IN 1993: Only three of the 16 Indians hits were for extra bases in a 14-5 win over Omaha. The Indians put up four runs in the first inning, eight between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and three in the eighth to offset surrendering five runs in the fifth. Five of Indy's nine hitters notched multi-hit games, and the only extra-base hits were doubles off the bats of Tim Belk and Paul Bako and an Aaron Boone two-run home run.

