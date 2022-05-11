Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 11 at Worcester

May 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (19-12) at Worcester Red Sox (15-16)

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 -12:15 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Cade Cavalli (1-2, 7.36) vs. LHP Thomas Pannone (2-1, 5.46)

HOT WINGS: The Red Wings put a beat down on the Woo Sox last night, beating the Red Sox' top Minor League affiliate, 8-2 in the series opener...starter Jackson Tetreault went 5.1 innings allowing just two runs, via a two-run homer, on three hits while striking out a season-high of eight batters...shortstop Luis Garcia and designated hitter Jake Noll went back-to-back last night, homering in the top of the ninth inning...the Wings continued to run wild on the bases, swiping four bags with Lucius Fox stealing a pair himself and Andrew Stevenson and Josh Palacios picking a bag of their own...RHP Cade Cavalli gets the ball for the Wings today in their second game of the series.

SERIES OPENER: After the Red Wings dropped the first three series opening games (4/5 at TOL, 4/12 vs. BUF, 4/19 at LHV), the Wings have flipped the script and won the last three series openers (4/26 vs. SYR, 5/1 vs. SWB, 5/10 at WOR)...in those first three series openers, Rochester was held to five total runs of offense, whereas the Wings have scored 26 runs in the past three series openers.

BRINK OF 20: The Wings enter Wednesday with a chance to pick up their 20th win of the season in what would be 32 games...it took the 2021 squad 47 games to reach 20 wins...yesterday's 8-2 win on the road also moved the Wings back to above .500 on the road, now posting a 7-6 record as the visiting team...the 2021 team was never above .500 on the road.

FUN UNDER THE SUN: The Wings are set to face the Woo Sox at 12:15 p.m. today for their 14th day game in the early season...the Red Wings have posted a 9-4 record during the day as compared to a 10-8 record when playing under the lights...starter RHP Cade Cavalli is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA through 14.1 innings pitched during day games with Rochester spanning the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

HOTLINE BLING: The Red Wings bullpen continues to be a force when the phone rings...after a dominant series against Scranton where the 'pen allowed just one earned run in over 28 innings, the Rochester bullpen had yet another dominant performance last night with over three scoreless innings...the Wings now rank near the top of the Triple-A with a 2.94 bullpen ERA, good for third in the league, despite posting over 20 innings more than the club in first.

TWO-HEADED DRAGON: The Wings continue to be one of the most dangerous teams in the International League at the plate, ranking second in team batting average with the clubhouse posting a .268 average...Luis Garcia ranks third in the International League with a .355 batting (39-for-110) and Joey Meneses ranks 11th with a .316 batting average (37-for-117)...Rochester and Jacksonville are the only two clubs to have at least two hitters rank in the top-15 for batting average across the International League.

SHOW TIME CARL: Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. had his contract selected by the Washington Nationals prior to the game yesterday after he dominated International League hitters, posting a 0.63 ERA on his way to retiring the last 15 batters he faced with Rochester (26 of last 28) through his first 13 appearances.

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS: After finishing the month of April with a 5.53 earned run average, which ranked 17th out of 20 teams in the International League, Wings' pitchers have found their stride, posting an IL-leading 2.13 ERA through the first seven games of May...the staff also leads the league in batting average against (.184)...the strong pitching has helped the Red Wings get off to a 6-1 start in the second month of the season.

SWIPER NO SWIPING: The Red Wings have improved their rank in stolen bases to third (38) among International League teams compared to being last in the league in SB at this point last year...this comes as the Wings have also been caught the fewest amount of times, tying for first in least amount of times caught stealing this year in the IL failing just four times...through the same number of games, the 2021 team had just eight stolen bases and were caught four times...outfielder Andrew Stevenson leads the team with 12 swipes and is now tied with Samad Taylor of Buffalo for most stolen bases in the IL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.