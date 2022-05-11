Kick off Summer with MLW Wiffle Ball on Sunday, June 12
May 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Toledo Mud Hens kick off summer with Kid's Day featuring MLW Wiffle Ball on Sunday, June 12.
MLW Wiffle Ball is the world's most popular professional Wiffle Ball league with over 850,000 followers on social media. Founded in 2009, the league now consists of 8 teams, 50+ players, and a nationwide public tournament circuit as well.
Kid's Day activities include:
Pregame | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. | MLW's pregame popup in Hensville Park, located behind centerfield, next to Fleetwood's Tap Room
In-game | 3 - 4 p.m. | MLW meet & greet on the main concourse during the Mud Hens game
Postgame | Kids run the bases and MLW's Pacific Predators vs. Western Wildcats live game in right field!
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 11, 2022
- Iowa Takes 2-0 Series Lead in Walk-Off Fashion - Iowa Cubs
- Six Different Storm Chasers Record a Hit in Loss at Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Plummer, Vientos Launch Syracuse to 8-7 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Kick off Summer with MLW Wiffle Ball on Sunday, June 12 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Late Rochester Comeback Hands WooSox 3-2 Loss - Worcester Red Sox
- Díaz, Fortes Homer to Help Jacksonville Win 7-5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Score 3 in the 9th to Extend Streak - Rochester Red Wings
- Sounds Rally Late But Fall Short in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Peraza Hot, but RailRiders Edged by Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Vaughn Starts Rehab Tonight at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- Cueto Starts Tonight at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- May 11 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- I-Cubs Quiet Storm Chasers Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 11 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.