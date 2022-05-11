Kick off Summer with MLW Wiffle Ball on Sunday, June 12

The Toledo Mud Hens kick off summer with Kid's Day featuring MLW Wiffle Ball on Sunday, June 12.

MLW Wiffle Ball is the world's most popular professional Wiffle Ball league with over 850,000 followers on social media. Founded in 2009, the league now consists of 8 teams, 50+ players, and a nationwide public tournament circuit as well.

Kid's Day activities include:

Pregame | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. | MLW's pregame popup in Hensville Park, located behind centerfield, next to Fleetwood's Tap Room

In-game | 3 - 4 p.m. | MLW meet & greet on the main concourse during the Mud Hens game

Postgame | Kids run the bases and MLW's Pacific Predators vs. Western Wildcats live game in right field!

