Knights Defeat the Indians 5-4 Wednesday Night

May 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Shortstop Zach Remillard singled home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Charlotte Knights to a 5-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Wednesday's game was a back-and-forth thriller and the Knights battled back in the late innings to win for the first time in the series. The two teams are even after two games, 1-1.

RHP Lincoln Henzman (1-1, 3.86) recorded the win for Charlotte out of the bullpen. He pitched two innings while striking out three batters and only allowing two baserunners to reach on a hit and a walk.

Another inning, another strikeout for @JohnnyCueto! pic.twitter.com/YHxpnvWUT6

- Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 11, 2022

RHP *Johnny Cueto *got the start for the Charlotte Knights and opened the game with 4.2 hitless innings. Indianapolis' Bligh Madris got the first hit on a line-drive single to center field. Cueto ended his outing throwing 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Right fielder Micker Adolfo knocked in the game's first runs with a two-RBI double in the second inning. INF *Jake Burger *and C *Seby Zavala *scored on the play. The Knights claimed the first lead of the game going up 2-0.

The Indians opened the sixth inning with a home run by Carter Bins to bring the score 2-1 for the Knights and tacked on four runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead.

In the seventh inning, Charlotte got another run on the 'board when Adolfo scored on a throwing error to cut the Indians' lead to 4-3.

In the eighth inning, Adolfo added his third RBI of the game with the game-tying sacrifice fly knocking in Burger, making the score 4-4.

The lead is OURS!!!!

Remillard played the hero in the game knocking in Blake Rutherford for what proved to be the game-winning run on an RBI single.

Adolfo and Rutherford both had outstanding performances in the game. Adolfo went 2-3 with two doubles and three RBI while scoring once. Rutherford went 2-4 on the evening while scoring once.

The Knights will continue the series on Thursday night with first pitch of game two set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com..

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.