I-Cubs Quiet Storm Chasers Bats

May 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Omaha Storm Chasers (15-15) managed just two hits in a 5-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs (15-15) in the first game of a six-game series on the road.

In the bottom of the second, RHP Daniel Mengden walked the first two batters before escaping the inning unscathed, keeping the scoreboard empty. In the third Mengden again bent, but did not break, striking out Nelson Velazquez with two outs and the bases juiced.

3B Clay Dungan walked to lead off the third, marking his fourth consecutive game with a walk, representing Omaha's first base runner of the game. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino came up with one out and proceeded to hit his seventh homer of the season to right field to give the Storm Chasers a 2-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth.

Mengden would throw 5.0 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts before RHP Matt Peacock came into the game in the sixth allowing one run keeping the damage to a minimum, stranding the bases loaded with the score tied 2-2.

2B Gabriel Cancel extended his hitting streak to seven games with a one-out double in the seventh and moved to third on a flyout from LF Dairon Blanco to centerfield. Cancel would end up stuck at third to end the top of the second.

M. Peacock (loss, 0-1) would give up a two-run homer to Robel Garcia to give the Iowa Cubs the 4-2 lead after seven innings of play.

The I-Cubs would retire the Chasers' eighth and ninth to take the first game of the series 5-2.

The Storm Chasers continue their series at Iowa tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.