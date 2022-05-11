Díaz, Fortes Homer to Help Jacksonville Win 7-5

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - After falling in Tuesday's contest, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp used a four-run first inning to power their way to a 7-5 win over the Nashville Sounds Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the score tied at four, Jacksonville (19-13) plated a run in the bottom of the sixth to regain their lead. Lorenzo Quintana was hit by Nashville (21-10) reliever Miguel Sanchez (L, 3-2) to start the inning. JJ Bleday walked but was forced out at second on a double play. Quintana advanced to third on the double play and scored on a wild pitch to give Jacksonville the 5-4 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp padded their lead in the bottom of the seventh. J.D. Orr singled and went to second on a sacrifice by Demetrius Sims. Charles Leblanc doubled, scoring Orr to increase the Jumbo Shrimp advantage 6-4. After a fly out, Lewin Díaz singled home Leblanc giving Jacksonville a three-run cushion, 7-4.

Nashville made things interesting in the ninth. With one out, Pablo Reyes walked and went to third on a two-out single by Brice Turang. Keston Hiura followed with a base hit, scoring Reyes to cut into the deficit, 7-5. However, Robert Garcia struck out Jon Singleton to secure the win.

After failing to get a hit through five innings on Tuesday, Jacksonville's offense came out with a bang for their 12:05 first pitch on Wednesday. Leblanc led off with a single, and with one out, Díaz blasted a two-run home run. Quintana knocked a double in the next at-bat and two batters later, Nick Fortes smacked another two-run home run, giving the Jubmo Shrimp a 4-0 lead after the first inning.

