Iowa Takes 2-0 Series Lead in Walk-Off Fashion

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-15) got a walk-off single to take a 7-6 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (15-16), Wednesday at Principal Park.

For the second consecutive game, Iowa started the game with three perfect innings. It once again was broken up in the fourth, this time on a hit by pitch followed by four hits and a wild pitch, giving Omaha a 4-0 lead.

Iowa fought back with three runs of their own in the home half, getting a two-run home run from Nelson Maldonado and an RBI single from Tyler Payne. Matt Dermody and Bryan Hudson combined to keep the Storm Chasers off the board through the sixth, allowing the I-Cubs to get back in it.

Iowa tied it in the sixth with a solo home run from Robel Garcia, his third home run in the first two games of the series. Omaha took the lead back in the seventh on a wild pitch, but a bases loaded double from Maldonado brought in two and gave Iowa their first lead of the game, at 6-5.

Omaha got a solo home run from Dairon Blanco to lead off the ninth inning and tie the game 6-6. Once again, Iowa fought back, getting back-to-back walks followed by a walk-off RBI single from Narciso Crook to take game two of the series 7-6.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Nelson Maldonado clubbed a two-run shot in the fourth to put Iowa on the board. It marked the first home run of his career at the Triple-A level.

- After recording three hits on Sunday and four hits last night, Tyler Payne went 2-for-4 today. He is now 9-for-12 in his last three games, raising his average on the year to .351.

- Robel Garcia crushed another home run today, giving him three in his last two games and four in his last five games.

- Today marked Iowa's eighth comeback win of the year and their second in as many games. All eight have come at Principal Park.

Iowa and Omaha will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

