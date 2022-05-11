Sounds Rally Late But Fall Short in Jacksonville

May 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 7-5 win over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville got a pair of two-run homers off Nashville starter Caleb Boushley in the first inning. Lewin Diaz started the scoring with a two-run shot and Nick Fortes gave Jacksonville an early 4-0 lead with a two-run blast of his own.

Boushley settled in and retired the next eight batters he faced and eventually got a no-decision. The right-hander allowed four runs on five hits in five innings. He issued one walk and struck out five.

Nashville battled back to tie the game in the middle innings before another late charge by Jacksonville proved to be the difference.

The Sounds got on the board in the fifth when Alex Jackson lined a double down the left field line. Weston Wilson followed with an RBI groundout to trim the deficit to 4-2.

In the sixth, Brice Turang and Jon Singleton hit solo homers to knot the game at 4-4. Turang's third of the season and Singleton's seventh of the year came just moments apart off Jacksonville starter Daniel Castano.

The tie game didn't last long as Jacksonville scored in the bottom half of the inning on a wild pitch uncorked by Miguel Sánchez. They added a pair of runs in the seventh to make it a 7-4 game.

Nashville had one last rally in store in the top of the ninth thanks to a botched popup. With two outs and Pablo Reyes at first, Turang hit a popup to shallow left field that appeared as if it would be caught to end the game. The ball was lost in the wind and sun and fell to the grass for his third hit of the afternoon.

Keston Hiura followed Turang and made the blunder hurt when he singled through the left side to score Reyes and make it 7-5. The comeback wasn't meant to be as Jacksonville turned to left-hander Robert Garcia who struck out Singleton to end the game.

Game three of the six-game set is scheduled for Thursday night in Jacksonville. Left-hander Ethan Small (2-1, 1.98) starts for Nashville against right-hander Max Meyer (2-0, 1.72) for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang had his eighth multi-hit game of the season (3-for-5, R, HR, RBI) and has hit safely in five straight games.

Jon Singleton hit his team-leading seventh home run (solo off Daniel Castano).

David Dahl had his seventh multi-hit game (2-for-4, R) of the year and his hitting .309 (25-for-81) with 16 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBI and 11 walks.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.