González Throws Six No-Hit Innings, Saints Squander Four-Run Lead in Ninth, Lose 6-5 in 12

May 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Chi Chi González was the story of the night until he wasn't. González was stellar, tossing 6.0 no-hit innings before departing after 88 pitches. The Saints, unfortunately couldn't hold onto a four run lead in the ninth and wound up losing 6-5 in 12 innings on Wednesday night at Huntington Park. The loss drops the Saints to 15-15.

With the Saints leading 1-0 in the ninth they looked like they put it away in the top of the ninth adding three insurance runs. Curtis Terry led off with a double to right center. With Terry at third, one out and the infield in, Jermaine Palacios hit a grounder to second. Terry broke for home and the throw wasn't in time giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. Palacios stole second and, with two outs, scored on a single by Caleb Hamilton increasing the lead to 3-0. Kevin Merrell walked and David Bañuelos came through with an RBI single giving the Saints a 4-0 lead.

Unfortunately, they couldn't hold the lead. In the bottom of the ninth Anthony Alford started with an infield single to short. Bryan Lavastida was hit by a pitch and Alex Call singled to load the bases. After a soft lineout to short, Richie Palacios single to left and Cole Sturgeon couldn't come up with the ball allowing a second run to score cutting the Saints lead to 4-2. The next hitter, Tyler Freeman, reached on an infield single to short scoring Call. Elliot Soto attempted to get the runner at third after he had taken his turn, but Soto's throw went into foul territory allowing Palacios to score and tying the game at four.

In the 10th, Sturgeon came through with a two-out RBI double to score the placed runner Soto giving the Saints a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints were one strike away from winning it. After a ground out moved the placed runner to third, Lavastida walked. A strikeout of Call put the Saints an out away from winning. Jose Fermin got behind 1-2 and then hit a 45 foot dribbler down the third base line that scored Lavastida tying the game at five.

Neither team scored in the 11th and the Saints failed to score in the 12th. In the bottom of the inning Call, who won the game Tuesday night, came through again as he led off with an RBI single to center scoring the placed runner Lavastida to end the game.

González was the story for the first six innings. He retired the first five hitters before walking Anthony Alford with two outs in the second.

In the third, Fermin hit a lined shot to third that Palacios made a remarkable diving catch on to his left. González struck out Richie Palacios to end the inning.

González started the fourth off with a strikeout before walking Yu Chang. Then González fanned the next two to end the inning and the first batter of the fifth, totaling five consecutive outs with a strikeout. He retired the side in order in the fifth and the first two hitters in the sixth before walking Chang again. González ended his night with a strikeout of Oscar Gonzalez. Chi Chi González went 6.0 no hit innings while walking four and striking out seven.

The no-hitter was broken up with a single to right-center by Lavastida off Ian Hamilton with one out in the seventh.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday afternoon at 11:05 a.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Jake Faria (0-2, 8.31) to the mound against Clippers RHP Tobias Myers (0-3, 7.36). The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.