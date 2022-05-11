Vaughn Starts Rehab Tonight at Truist Field

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn will begin a major league rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights tonight at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Vaughn, who will wear jersey number 12 with the Knights, will bat third and be the designated hitter for tonight's game.

First pitch of tonight's game against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) is set for 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. tonight at the home of the Knights.

Vaughn, 24, was placed on Chicago's injured list with a bruised right hand on May 5 (retroactive to May 2). The California native is hitting .283 (15-for-53) with five runs scored, three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs this season with the White Sox in 16 games. He was originally selected by the White Sox as the third overall pick in the first round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Indians tonight at 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field. RHP Johnny Cueto gets the start for Charlotte. Tickets for tonight's game are available at www.CharlotteKnights.com and by phone at 704-274-8282..

