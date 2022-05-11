Six Different Storm Chasers Record a Hit in Loss at Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Omaha Storm Chasers (15-16) fell to the Iowa Cubs (16-15) 7-6 in the game two of the six-game series. Iowa now leads the series 2-0.

Omaha's RHP Brady Singer and Iowa's LHP Matt Dermody both threw strong in the first three innings. Dermody didn't allow a baserunner in the first three frames while Singer allowed one walk through three.

In the fourth, the Storm Chasers put their first man on base when RF Brewer Hicklen was hit by a pitch with one out. Omaha followed that up with three consecutive hits, a single from 1B Vinnie Pasquantino, an RBI double from C Freddy Fermin, and am RBI single from 2B Gabriel Cancel.

With that fourth-inning single, Cancel bumps his hit streak up to eight games, extending the team's longest hit streak of the season. Fermin would score via a wild pitch from Dermody and Cancel would score on a CF JaCoby Jones double. In the fourth, the Chasers score four runs on four hits to take a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom of the frame.

Singer would give up a homer and a couple other hits in the bottom of the fourth, but Omaha held the lead 4-3 after four innings of play.

SS Iván Castillo hit a single to start the top of the fifth before moving to second on a groundout by 3B Clay Dungan and went to third on a grounder by Hicklen. Castillo would get stranded 90 feet from home, leaving the score at 4-3.

LF Dairon Blanco drew a two-out walk in the sixth and proceeded to steal second and third on consecutive pitches, moving his team-high stolen base total to 11 this season. Blanco is the only player in the top five in stolen bases in the Triple-A International League that has yet to be caught stealing. Blanco would be the second Storm Chaser to get stranded on third.

Singer would give up another home run in the bottom of the sixth, with the I-Cubs knotting the score 4-4. Singer tossed 6.0 innings allowing 4 earned runs with four strikeouts in the no decision.

DH Jimmy Govern would reach on a two-base error by the I-Cubs to begin the seventh. A Dungan flyout to right field would move Govern to third, and for the third inning in a row the Storm Chasers had a runner at third with two outs. Omaha would retake the lead on a wild pitch, making the score 5-4 heading to the Iowa half of the seventh.

Iowa would respond, with on a 2-run double with two outs and the bases loaded to take their first lead of the game 6-5.

Blanco hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 6-6, forcing the I-Cubs to come back out in the bottom of the ninth.

RHP Jose Cuas (Loss, 0-2) would come in for Omaha to pitch the ninth, and with one out Iowa would win the game 7-6 with a walk-off hit.

The Storm Chasers continue their series at Iowa tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. with coverage beginning at 11:45 a.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

