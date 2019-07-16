Sounds Return Home Friday for Six-Game, Seven-Day Homestand

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park on Friday, July 19 to begin a six-game, seven-day homestand. The Sounds welcome the Iowa Cubs from July 19-21 before a team off day on Monday, July 22. The second half of the homestand features the Sounds and Oklahoma City Dodgers from July 23-25.

Below is a preview for the six-game homestand:

Friday, July 19 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

Paradise at the Park Weekend - Join us in bringing Paradise Park Trailer Resort back to The Band Box. Relive memories from your favorite Broadway Trailer Resort while the players sport custom Paradise at the Park jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Room In The Inn.

Paradise at the Park Frozen Bundle - This one-time offer includes a ticket for the Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place, a voucher for Paradise at the Park grilled cheese and tots, a voucher for a 12 oz. frozen cocktail from The Band Box and one souvenir The Band Box drink koozie all for just $35.

Fans can purchase Paradise Park favorites such as grilled cheese sandwiches, tater tots, corn dogs and $6 Natural Light pitchers at The Band Box.

Saturday, July 20 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

Paradise at the Park Weekend - Join us in bringing Paradise Park Trailer Resort back to The Band Box. Relive memories from your favorite Broadway Trailer Resort while the players sport custom Paradise at the Park that will be auctioned to benefit Room In The Inn.

The online and mobile auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. and finish at the end of the sixth inning. Winning bidders in-ballpark will receive their game-worn signed jersey on the field post-game. Enjoy live music from The Fun Zone by The Otherside beginning at 7:00.

Fans can purchase Paradise Park favorites such as grilled cheese sandwiches, tater tots, corn dogs and $6 Natural Light pitchers at The Band Box.

Boy Scouts of Middle Tennessee Night - Discounted tickets are available for boy scouts and families. Additionally, all scouts and families attending are invited to a movie and sleepover at First Tennessee Park following the game.

Sunday, July 21 vs. Iowa - 6:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Postgame Kids (12 & under) Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee.

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Oklahoma City - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday - Fans can bring their four-legged friend to First Tennessee Park every Tuesday in 2019. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for humans; $5 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Nashville Humane Association. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on 5th Avenue. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Oklahoma City - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

All fans win on Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi at First Tennessee Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates are guaranteed a free prize. Additionally, all fans are welcome to run the bases after the game if the Sounds win.

Thursday, July 25 vs. Oklahoma City - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Christmas in July presented by GLOW Nashville - Catch the holiday spirit with Santa and the Sounds as we celebrate a big announcement at First Tennessee Park. Additionally, the first 2,000 fans receive a Santa hat presented by GLOW Nashville.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds' media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, WSMV News 4, FOX 17 News, 96.3 JACK fm and Mix 92.9.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

