Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (40-54) vs. San Antonio Missions (59-36)

Game #95: Nashville Sounds (40-54) vs. San Antonio Missions (59-36)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Pedro Payano (2-2, 3.08) vs. LHP Drew Smyly (1-0, 3.00)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Pedro Payano: 24-year-old Pedro Payano starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 2-2 with a 3.08 ERA in 7 games (6 starts) for Nashville in 2019. Payano has pitched in Double-A, Triple-A and the big leagues this year. He last pitched on July 6 in what was his Major League debut. He tossed a scoreless inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Payano last worked for Nashville on July 4 in a 2.0-inning start against the Omaha Storm Chasers. He pitched in 8 games with Double-A Frisco and went 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 42.2 innings prior to being transferred to Nashville on May 29. Payano spent his 2018 season with Frisco where he went 5-10 with a 5.54 ERA in 25 games (22 starts). The New York City native is 43-36 in his minor league career with a 3.55 ERA while covering 138 games (121 starts). He was signed by the Texas Rangers as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2011.

Eli's Power Surge: Nashville shortstop/center fielder Eli White continued his power binge with another home run last night, his 12th of the season. White's previous season-high in home runs was 9 with Double-A Midland in 2018.

Eli's 15-12-10: White is one of only 9 players in the Pacific Coast League to have at least 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases. He joins Round Rock's Kyle Tucker (20-24-21), Las Vegas' Jorge Mateo (20-13-18), Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard (20-26-17), Las Vegas' Franklin Barreto (24-12-13), Iowa's Trent Giambrone (17-19-13), El Paso's Michael Gettys (21-22-12), Tacoma's Kristopher Negron (15-12-11) and Reno's Abraham Almonte (23-12-10).

Davidson's Six-Gamer: Infielder Matt Davidson had his 19th multi-hit game of the season last night and is on a 6-game hitting streak. Since July 6, Davidson is hitting .320 (8-for-25) with 3 runs scored, 1 double, 1 home run and 3 RBI.

Roll A Pair: Nashville matched a season-high last night by turning three double plays. It's the second time the team has turned three in a game (April 30 vs. Omaha). The Sounds have turned 74 double plays in 2019 - the third-fewest in the Pacific Coast League.

The Arms Search Party: The Sounds are looking for pitching in the month of July with a team ERA of 6.90 (103.0 IP/79 ER) that is the 2nd-highest in the Pacific Coast League (Salt Lake - 8.74). Nashville's team ERA in the month of June was 4.92 as both the starters (4.95) and relievers (4.80) were sub 5.00. Starters in the month of July have a 6.07 ERA and the relievers are at 7.71.

What's the word around Nashville?

Greg Scallan (@gregscallan)

Eli White continues to excel in AAA for @nashvillesounds. See his approach at the plate and how he attacks pitchers in my interview here: theprospecttimes.com/sitting-down-w... @ProspectTimes @RoadToArlington

Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball)

Congratulations to @_Joe_Bar_Low on his promotion to Triple-A! Take care of him, @nashvillesounds. #LetsRide

