Mills Recalled by Chicago
July 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES - Right-handed pitcher Alec Mills was recalled by the Chicago Cubs and is scheduled to start against the Cincinnati Reds tonight at Wrigley Field.
In eight starts since May 30, Mills is 5-0 with a 2.72 ERA (15ER/49.2IP), 13 walks and 43 strikeouts. Through this span, the righty leads the PCL in ERA, opponent batting average (.198), WHIP (0.97) and winning percentage (1.000), while ranking second in innings (49.2) and tying for sixth in strikeouts (43). Overall, Mills is 6-2 with a 4.73 ERA (42ER/80.0IP) in 15 appearances and 14 starts for Iowa this season.
Mills was previously on Chicago's active roster April 21-24 but did not appear in a game. In three 2018 stints with the big league team, he went 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA (6ER/18.0IP) in two starts and seven total appearances.
