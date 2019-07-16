Round Rock Tops Memphis, 4-1

July 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds fell victim to a solid outing by Round Rock Express (Astros) starter Cy Sneed in a 4-1 defeat Tuesday night in Round Rock, Texas.

Sneed worked 7.0 shutout innings, allowing only five hits and striking out seven. He walked just one.

John Nogowski homered for the Redbirds (38-58) in the ninth inning, but Memphis could do nothing more.

Johan Mieses had three hits for Memphis, and Lane Thomas was 2-for-4.

Jake Woodford started and pitched 6.0 frames for Memphis. He gave up four runs on six hits and struck out four.

Round Rock (56-40) hit two home runs to account for three of its four runs.

After Woodford, Chris Ellis and Chris Beck worked 2.0 scoreless frames out of the Memphis bullpen.

The Redbirds and Express continue their four-game set tomorrow night at 7:05. Memphis remain on the road through a three-game series at Omaha ending Sunday afternoon before returning to AutoZone Park on Tuesday.

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

