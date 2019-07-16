Lopes Belts Homer, Rainiers Shut out Las Vegas in Pitchers' Duel on Tuesday
July 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Tacoma, WA - Infielder Tim Lopes belted a solo blast as part of a two-run eighth inning, and Andrew Moore pitched six scoreless frames as the Tacoma Rainiers blanked the Las Vegas Aviators to even the four-game series at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday, 2-0.
Moore made the start for the Rainiers (47-49), tossing six innings of scoreless baseball and collecting three strikeouts. The right-hander was perfect through 2 2/3 and did not walk a batter after issuing six walks across his previous two appearances.
Ryan Garton (4-1) took over on the mound in the top of the seventh and earned the win when he threw another pair of scoreless frames.
Tacoma locked up the first run of the game in the bottom of the eighth when Eric Young Jr. scored off of Ian Miller's groundout to first, putting the Rainiers ahead.
A batter later, Lopes launched a solo homer to left-center field for an insurance run. Lopes' home run is his second in as many games, and the 25-year-old has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 contests, raking at a .351 clip (20-for-57) over that span.
Parker Markel earned his eighth save when he closed out the contest with a scoreless ninth, leaving the potential tying run at the plate.
The Rainiers will host the Aviators as they look for their second-straight victory on Wednesday at Cheney Stadium. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Andrew Moore
(Jeff Halstead)
