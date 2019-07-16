Express Fly Past Redbirds 4-1

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (56-40) soared past the Memphis Redbirds (38-58) by a final score of 4-1 in a dominant game two of their current four-game series on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. E-Train RHP Cy Sneed (6-6, 4.07) led the way as he threw 7.0 scoreless innings in his first game after returning from a stint with the Houston Astros.

Sneed's dazzling performance earned him his sixth win of the season. The righty allowed only five hits and one walk while fanning seven Redbirds to propel the shutout performance. On the losing side, RHP Jake Woodford (5-6, 3.70) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on six hits and four walks in a 6.0 inning start.

E-Train C Garrett Stubbs got the team on the board in the second inning as he sent a fly ball into deep left field. The shot bounced off the top of the left field fence for a home run that would also plate 2B Alex De Goti, who had worked a walk the previous at-bat.

The next frame, DH Derek Fisher kept his bat red-hot with a leadoff solo shot that extended Round Rock's lead to 3-0. The Express kept the train rolling with a fifth-inning double off the bat of 3B Jack Mayfield. The runner later advanced to third on a Fisher groundout and trotted home when LF Taylor Jones sent a single into left field.

With RHP Colin McKee on the mound in the ninth, 1B John Nogowski spoiled the shutout with a solo home run. However, a last-minute comeback proved to be far out of reach for Memphis. McKee ultimately retired the final three Redbirds batters to settle a 4-1 Express victory.

Round Rock and Memphis battle in game three on Tuesday night. E-Train RHP Akeem Bostick (4-4, 6.68) is slated to start on the mound while the 'Birds plan to counter with RHP Mike Hauschild (0-2, 8.22). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

