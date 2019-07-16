OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 16, 2019

July 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-53) vs. Iowa Cubs (54-41)

Game #95 of 140/Road #51 of 70 (24-26)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (2-7, 7.47) vs. IOW-RHP Trevor Clifton (3-7, 4.96)

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 | Principal Park | Des Moines, Iowa | 7:08 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Iowa Cubs meet for the second time in their four-game series at 7:08 p.m. at Principal Park. The Dodgers are in a 0-1 series hole for the first time since June 8, as the team's stretch of seven straight wins in series openers ended last night.

Last Game: Zach Reks and Gavin Lux each homered, but Iowa starting pitcher Colin Rea held the Dodgers to four total hits over 8.0 innings in Iowa's 5-2 win at Principal Park Monday night. Rea (11-2) allowed two runs and three walks with six strikeouts in his longest outing of the season, as he picked up his PCL-leading 11th win. Rowan Wick pitched the ninth inning and retired the Dodgers in order for his fifth save of the season. Iowa jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. With runners at first and second base, a wild pitch by OKC starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin with Jim Aducci at the plate advanced the runners to second and third base. A second wild pitch by Gonsolin during the same at-bat brought home a run. Aducci then grounded a RBI single into right field for a 2-0 Iowa edge. Reks hit the first pitch he saw in the second inning out to straightaway center field for his 13th homer of the season with the Dodgers to cut Iowa's lead to 2-1. The Cubs' Ian Happ homered with two outs in the fifth inning to extend Iowa to a 3-1 lead. Back-to-back two-out home runs by Dixon Machado and Happ in the bottom of the seventh inning pushed Iowa's lead to 5-1. Lux kept his hitting streak alive in his final at-bat of the night, lining a solo homer out to left-center field with two outs in the eighth inning. Gonsolin (1-3) was charged with the loss for the Dodgers, allowing two runs and two hits over 1.2 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Dennis Santana (2-7) makes his team-leading 15th start of the season tonight...Santana seeks his first win since mid-June. In his four starts since then, Santana has allowed 28 runs and 28 hits over 17.2 IP (0-3)...He last started July 7 against Round Rock, allowing a career-high 10 runs on a career-high nine hits over 3.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts. He was charged with a third straight loss in OKC's 11-2 defeat. After breezing through the first two innings, he surrendered 10 runs and eight hits between the third and fourth innings, including eight runs all with two outs in the fourth inning...He's notched 68 strikeouts over 62.2 innings this season with OKC...Santana started the season with OKC, but was recalled April 7 by Los Angeles. He made three appearances out of the LAD bullpen before he was optioned back to OKC April 14...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut on June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List June 9...Santana entered 2019 ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 and converted to pitching in 2014...Tonight is Santana's first career start against Iowa.

Against the I-Cubs: 2019: 3-6 2018: 11-5 All-time: 154-156 At IOW: 72-84

The Dodgers and Cubs meet for their third series of the season, but for the first time since April...Iowa won a four-game set in OKC April 19-22, with the I-Cubs winning the first three games before the Dodgers won the series finale. Iowa outscored OKC, 34-16, during the series...The Dodgers split a four-game series at Iowa April 13-15...Will Smith paces the Dodgers with six RBI so far in the season series, while Kyle Garlick has a team-high eight hits. Each player has two homers against Iowa...After winning just five games all season against the Dodgers in 2018, the I-Cubs have already surpassed that total through nine matchups in 2019, with wins in six of the last eight games...OKC outscored the I-Cubs, 64-43, last season, but have been outscored, 50-35, so far this season...The Dodgers have won the last two season series against Iowa, as well as three of the last four...Going back to last season, Iowa is 9-4 over last 13 games against OKC.

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux homered in his final at-bat of the night Monday and has now hit safely in each of his first 12 Triple-A games. Following his promotion to OKC, Lux is batting .469 (23x49) to go along with a .519 OBP and .878 SLG. He's tallied six multi-hit games, 12 extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 17 runs scored...Since joining the Dodgers on June 27, Lux's 1.397 OPS leads the PCL, as does his slugging percentage, and his seven doubles are tied for the league lead. His batting average is second-best, while his on-base percentage and 12 extra-base hits each rank third...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .338 AVG and 104 hits.

Go DJ, That's My DJ: DJ Peters drew a walk last night and has now reached base in each of his first 16 Triple-A games. He was held without a hit Monday for just the fourth time since joining OKC June 27, but has tallied 21 hits, including 10 for extra bases, in 16 games...Peters is slashing .375/.479/.714 with the Dodgers and his 12 walks since June 27 rank tied for sixth-most in the league and his 40 total bases are ninth-most, while his 1.193 OPS and .479 OBP rank 10th in the PCL during that span.

I Came in Like a Rek-ing Ball: After being held without a hit in back-to-back games for just the second time since late May, Zach Reks went a team-best 2-for-4 with a home run Monday night. Since May 30, Reks is batting .333 (52x156) and paces the Dodgers with 52 hits, including 22 for extra bases, 11 homers and 39 RBI...His 39 RBI since May 30 are tied for the PCL lead, while his 96 total bases are fourth-most and his total hits and extra-base hits are tied for seventh-most in the PCL in that time frame.

Road Work: Although they lost Monday, the Dodgers are 15-7 over their last 22 road games and have outscored opponents, 170-120. Over that span, OKC is batting .306 (236x771) with 101 extra-base hits, 41 home runs and is hitting .329 (68x207) with runners in scoring position...OKC has scored 10 or more runs in seven of the 15 victories. They've scored at least seven runs in 14 of the 22 games and have been held to four or fewer runs just five times, but they have scored fewer than three runs twice in the last three games.

Dinger Details: Both of the Dodgers' runs scored on solo home runs last night as OKC has now homered in eight straight games (11 HR) and in 14 of their last 16 games (27 HR). However, eight of the team's last nine homers have only been solo shots...On the other hand, OKC allowed three homers last night after allowing just four homers over the previous eight games. Iowa's Dixon Machado and Ian Happ hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning Monday, marking the first back-to-back homers allowed by the Dodgers this season and first since Aug. 6, 2018 at Reno when Kevin Cron and Rey Fuentes went back-to-back in the seventh inning at Greater Nevada Field.

'Pen Pals: All-star Kevin Quackenbush enters tonight with scoreless appearances in 16 of his last 17 games, holding opponents to one run and 12 hits with 27 strikeouts over 17.1 IP. He is currently tied for first among PCL relievers in both appearances (37) and strikeouts (63)...Over his last seven appearances, Jaime Schultz has not allowed a run and only four hits over 8.0 innings, with four walks and 13 strikeouts...Josh Sborz has seven straight scoreless relief outings with OKC. He has held opponents scoreless and to six hits and one walk, with nine strikeouts over 6.2 IP.

Time Flies: Last night's game was the shortest nine-inning game of the season for the Dodgers, completed in two hours, 19 minutes, marking the team's shortest nine-inning game since a 2-1 loss at Memphis May 21, 2018 (2:18).

