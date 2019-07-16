Saturday MVP Field Day to Cap 2019 OKC Dodgers MVP Program Presented by Devon Energy

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 7,200 third- and fourth-grade students from across the state of Oklahoma participated in the third year of the Oklahoma City Dodgers MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education presented by Devon Energy.

The free program rewards area elementary students' achievements in science and math and encourages students and their teachers to participate in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum. Top-performing MVP students received tickets to an OKC Dodgers game as well as a commemorative MVP baseball hat.

The third year of the program culminates Saturday with MVP Field Day at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - an exclusive event for participating MVP students and teachers, as well as their families. The 2019 MVP Field Day was originally scheduled for May 18, but was postponed to this weekend due to weather concerns in May.

MVP Field Day will include STEM activities presented by Science Museum Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Memorial Museum, SAGE STEAM Camp, Geological Foundation of Oklahoma, Tom Love Innovation Hub, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma and First Robotics. OKC Dodgers players will also be on hand, helping with hitting and throwing instruction, as well as signing autographs.

"Devon Energy is committed to helping communities inspire young people to pursue an interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects by working with schools and community organizations to enhance access to STEM education," said Christina Rehkop, manager of community affairs for Devon Energy. "Partnering with the OKC Dodgers for the MVP Program provided an ideal opportunity to further this goal."

Participation in the MVP Program was initially only open to Oklahoma City Public Schools in 2017. After a successful start, the program expanded in 2018 to include additional metro-area classrooms in the Mid-Del, Putnam City, Edmond and Norman school districts.

The program experienced growth of more than 200 percent from year one to year two, and was available to all elementary schools throughout Oklahoma for the first time in 2019.

"We are proud to have the chance to reward MVP Program students and teachers for their hard work during the school year and encourage future participation in STEM education throughout the state of Oklahoma," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "We have received incredible responses from teachers and students during the program's first three years and we look forward to providing a fun MVP Field Day Saturday."

The OKC Dodgers MVP Program will resume in August for the 2019-20 school year. Teachers seeking additional information about the OKC Dodgers MVP Program and how to participate in the fourth year of the program may contact Katy White at katy.white@okcdodgers.com or (405) 218-2105.

The Dodgers are currently in the midst of an eight-game road trip before returning home for a three-game series against San Antonio Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The upcoming home series marks the second ¡CelebraciÃ"n Cielo Azul! of the season as the Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City against the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio for the weekend series.

In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡CelebraciÃ"n Cielo Azul! will include Latin music, colorful and festive decorations, a Spanish-speaking public address announcer, bilingual game programs and specialty food items at ballpark concession stands. Midwest City's Yumare Mexican Folkloric Dancers Inc. are also scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.

Latin-American singer and songwriter RC Manor from El Paso, Texas, is scheduled to perform a free pregame concert at the Bricktown Beach, located west of the ballpark along South Mickey Mantle Drive from 5:30 - 6:15 p.m. Friday. Manor will also sing the national anthem prior to the Dodgers' 7:05 p.m. game that night and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game, presented by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates for Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game will receive a Dodgers tumbler. Saturday is also Faith and Family Night, featuring a postgame concert by Jeremy Camp. The Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian singer and songwriter will perform on the field following the game and the concert is free to anyone with a ticket to Saturday night's Dodgers game.

Sunday's 6:05 p.m. game falls on a Chaparral Energy Family Sunday featuring many family-friendly activities, such as pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases.

Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

