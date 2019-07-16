Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds

July 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (59-36) vs. Nashville Sounds (40-54)

Game #95/Home Game #51

Tuesday July 16, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

LHP Drew Smyly (1-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Pedro Payano (2-2, 3.08)

Wins Piling Up: The Missions are on a five-game winning streak for the fifth time this season. Their previous four five-game streaks all turned into six-game streaks with their season-long seven-game winning streak coming from June 13-20.

Power Up: Trent Grisham entered the 2019 season with 19 career home runs in 354 games. With another home run last night he now has 21 in 84 games this season between Double-A Biloxi (13) and San Antonio (8). Over his last three games Grisham is batting .643 (9-for-14) with 7 runs, 3 home runs, 6 RBI, a walk, and 2 steals.

Run Driver: Cory Spangenberg has driven in at least one run in five straight games, in six of his last seven games, and seven of his last nine. Spangenberg's five-game stretch matches a career-long, which he achieved from May 11-15, 2012 with Advanced-A Lake Elsinore. Tyler Saladino had a team-high seven-game RBI streak from April 10-17. During his five-game RBI streak Spangenberg has driven in 10 runs. Saladino drove in 10 runs during his seven-game streak.

RISP Taker: David Freitas went 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position last night and is now batting .500 (30-for-60) in that situation with the Missions in 2019. Freitas' .500 batting average with runners in scoring position is the highest in the PCL among players with at least 60 at-bats in that situation.

