Lopes Goes Yard, Tacoma's Winning Streak Snapped by Vegas in Opener
July 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Tacoma, WA - Infielder Tim Lopes launched a three-run blast, but the Rainiers were unable to overcome a one-run deficit as the Las Vegas Aviators halted Tacoma's three-game winning streak at Cheney Stadium on Monday, 5-4.
Mike Wright made the start for Tacoma and allowed one Las Vegas (55-40) run in the top of the third. The right-hander allowed a solo home run and collected three strikeouts across three innings before handing the ball over to Nabil Crismatt, who was promoted from Double-A Arkansas on Monday. Crismatt allowed two runs across the following three innings and struck out seven.
With the Rainiers (46-49) behind by a run going into the bottom of the third, Lopes obliterated a three-run home run to left-center field that scored John Andreoli and Jake Fraley to put Tacoma ahead, 3-1. The infielder also stole his 24th base, putting him one bag behind teammate Ian Miller (25) for the league-lead.
In the home half of the fifth, Ryan Court doubled home Lopes to extend the Tacoma lead, 4-2. The first baseman finished 2-for-4 but failed to homer for the first time in six games, flying out right field to end the contest.
Right-hander Brandon Brennan, who had his rehab assignment transferred from AZL Mariners pregame, tossed a scoreless seventh before Reggie McClain took over for the final two frames. The righty went 2/3 of an inning allowing the tying and go-ahead runs for Las Vegas in the eighth.
Las Vegas scored on two bases-loaded walks from McClain which would provide the decisive runs in the eighth.
Aaron Northcraft tossed 1 1/3 frames of perfect baseball with a pair of strikeouts, but the Rainiers were unable to push across pinch runner Ian Miller in the bottom of the ninth.
The Raineirs will look to even the four-game series on Tuesday against the Aviators. Tacoma will roll out right-hander Andrew Moore (0-2, 13.50) to face righty Paul Blackburn (7-2, 5.04) for an 11:35 a.m. PDT start. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
