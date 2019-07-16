Redbirds, Walmart Partner to Give out School Supplies on "Back to School Night"
July 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds and Walmart have linked up for "Back to School Night" at AutoZone Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, where the first 1,500 kids ages 12 and under at the game will receive a free fully-loaded backpack to help prepare for the upcoming school year.
The new backpacks will be stuffed with:
- pencils
- crayons
- notebooks
- one folder
- one glue stick
- Kleenex
- hand sanitizer
"We're excited that so many kids are going to show up on the first day of school with new school supplies that they got for free at a Redbirds game," Redbirds President Craig Unger said. "It's great to partner with Walmart for this initiative to give students in our area a head start in making sure this school year is a big success."
"Walmart knows this is a busy season for families, so we're looking for new and different ways we can step up to make sure students and teachers have the tools they need to succeed," said Walmart Memphis Market Manager Shaun Leggett. "Partnering with the Redbirds is a surefire way for us to help Shelby County and Memphis 'Go Back Big' this school year."
Game time on the 3rd is 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00. That night's game also features a Terminix Fireworks Show to conclude the evening.
In addition, AutoZone Park employees will join forces with Walmart associates and dedicate time to a community work day later this year to help clean up and beautify a neighborhood park or ball field.
Tickets for Back to School Night presented by Walmart, as well as the remainder of the 2019 season, are available at www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Wednesday, July 24 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents
Thursday, July 25 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID
Wednesday, July 31 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents
Thursday, August 1 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID
Friday, August 2 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat tacos buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Chick-fil-A at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack
Saturday, August 3 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Back to School Night presented by Walmart with a free fully-loaded backpack to the first 1,500 kids ages 12 and under; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos
Sunday, August 4 at 2:05: Redbirds Wiffle Bat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Prairie Farms Dairy; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game
Monday, August 5 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 16, 2019
- Redbirds, Walmart Partner to Give out School Supplies on "Back to School Night" - Memphis Redbirds
- Fresno Grizzlies to Extend Safety Netting at Chukchansi Park - Fresno Grizzlies
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (38-57) at Round Rock Express (55-40) - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Return Home Friday for Six-Game, Seven-Day Homestand - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes vs. El Paso - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 16, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Saturday MVP Field Day to Cap 2019 OKC Dodgers MVP Program Presented by Devon Energy - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Ninth Inning Rally Comes up Short - Salt Lake Bees
- River Cats hang on for wild win in Salt Lake - Sacramento River Cats
- Koch Keeps Chichuahuas Quiet - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Lopes Goes Yard, Tacoma's Winning Streak Snapped by Vegas in Opener - Tacoma Rainiers
- Matt Koch Shines in Aces Homestand Opener - Reno Aces
- Missions Top Chasers 9-5 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Edges Round Rock 8-6 in Series Opener - Round Rock Express
- 'Cakes Come from Behind and Beat Omaha - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Fresno loses Monday's series-opener at Albuquerque - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Down Grizzlies 6-2 in Series Opener - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds, Walmart Partner to Give out School Supplies on "Back to School Night"
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (38-57) at Round Rock Express (55-40)
- Redbirds Blast Four Home Runs in 8-6 Win
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (37-57) at Round Rock Express (55-39)
- Redbirds, Dodgers Split Twin-Bill