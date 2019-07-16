Redbirds, Walmart Partner to Give out School Supplies on "Back to School Night"

July 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds and Walmart have linked up for "Back to School Night" at AutoZone Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, where the first 1,500 kids ages 12 and under at the game will receive a free fully-loaded backpack to help prepare for the upcoming school year.

The new backpacks will be stuffed with:

- pencils

- crayons

- notebooks

- one folder

- one glue stick

- Kleenex

- hand sanitizer

"We're excited that so many kids are going to show up on the first day of school with new school supplies that they got for free at a Redbirds game," Redbirds President Craig Unger said. "It's great to partner with Walmart for this initiative to give students in our area a head start in making sure this school year is a big success."

"Walmart knows this is a busy season for families, so we're looking for new and different ways we can step up to make sure students and teachers have the tools they need to succeed," said Walmart Memphis Market Manager Shaun Leggett. "Partnering with the Redbirds is a surefire way for us to help Shelby County and Memphis 'Go Back Big' this school year."

Game time on the 3rd is 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00. That night's game also features a Terminix Fireworks Show to conclude the evening.

In addition, AutoZone Park employees will join forces with Walmart associates and dedicate time to a community work day later this year to help clean up and beautify a neighborhood park or ball field.

Tickets for Back to School Night presented by Walmart, as well as the remainder of the 2019 season, are available at www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

