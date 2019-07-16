Ninth Inning Rally Comes up Short

July 16, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





A ninth inning rally fell short for the Salt Lake Bees as they were defeated by the Sacramento River Cats 12-11 on Monday night.

Sacramento got off to a hot start by plating four runs in the top of the first.

In the bottom of the first frame, the Bees responded with a run from an RBI-single by Wilfredo Tovar to cut the lead down to 4-1. The River Cats remained locked in going into the second inning, using three singles and three doubles to score six runs to extend their lead to 10-1. Both clubs traded two runs each as Sacramento remained ahead 12-3 after the fifth. In the seventh frame, Salt Lake cut the deficit to 12-7 with Jared Walsh clubbing a two-run home run followed by two RBI-singles. The Bees mounted a ninth inning comeback, scoring four runs to get the game to 12-11 and had the tying run at third and winning run at first with two outs, but Jose Rojas was picked off at third base to end the game.

Salt Lake starter Jason Alexander (0-3) was tagged with loss after allowing 10 runs on 11 hits in one inning pitched. The Bees used six relievers to finish the rest of the contest, giving up a combined two runs on nine hits. Keynan Middleton made a relief appearance in his third outing of his MLB Rehab assignment, allowing one run on one hit while walking two and fanning one in two-thirds of an inning. For the Bees bats, Tovar led the offense as he went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a double. With a two-run shot in the seventh inning, Walsh has hit five homers in his last six games. The marathon contest lasted 4:07, a new Salt Lake franchise record for a nine-inning game. The previous record of 4:05 set on June 22 of this year held for under a month.

The Bees continue their longest homestand of the year with a doubleheader against the River Cats beginning at 5:05 on Tuesday afternoon. Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.