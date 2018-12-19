Sound Tigers Encounter Penguins Tonight

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (17-8-3-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, begin a three-game road trip this evening with their second matchup in four days against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (14-11-3-1). Tonight's contest, which features a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, will provide Bridgeport a chance to win its fourth straight game following a three-game sweep of divisional opponents last weekend.

GIBSON BACKSTOPS GUTTY WIN ON SUNDAY

Last time out, Christopher Gibson made a season-high 33 saves to earn his ninth pro shutout in a 1-0 victory against the Penguins at Webster Bank Arena on Sunday. It was Gibson's seventh shutout with Bridgeport and the club's first of the year, while Sebastian Aho scored the game's only goal at 5:47 of the opening frame. The Sound Tigers enter tonight's tilt nine games above .500 for the first time this season and currently sit third in the AHL standings with 38 points in 29 contests.

TIGERS VS. PENGUINS

Tonight's game marks the fourth of eight meetings between the Sound Tigers and Penguins this season, and the second of four in Pennsylvania. Bridgeport leads the series 2-1-0-0 with a pair of wins at Webster Bank Arena, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earned a 3-1 victory at home just 11 days ago. Jeff Taylor and Ethan Prow scored 1:14 apart in the third period to push the Penguins to victory that afternoon.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

Clark Donatelli's club has won five of its last six outings, but saw a season-long, five-game win streak come to an end on Sunday in Bridgeport. The Penguins were blanked for the second time this year despite 33 shots on goal. Prior to Sunday's tilt, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-2 on Saturday at home. Stamford, Conn. native Ryan Haggerty scored a hat trick to lead the way, while former Sound Tiger Kevin Czuczman added two assists. Tristan Jary backstopped the effort with 29 saves on 31 shots and is now 13th among AHL netminders with a 2.65 goals-against-average.

DAL COLLE NAMED PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Michael Dal Colle scored five goals on five shots last weekend, including his first pro hat trick Friday night at Providence, earning him CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career. Dal Colle, the New York Islanders' fifth overall pick in 2014, now leads the Sound Tigers in goals (14) and points (23), and is second in plus-minus (+9). In addition to five goals in just two games last weekend, Dal Colle also collected his first OT-winner on Friday, a combined +5 rating, and every goal he scored gave Bridgeport a lead. He is the first Sound Tiger to win Player of the Week since Ryan Pulock (Feb. 12, 2017).

STREAKING SEBASTIAN

Swedish defenseman Sebastian Aho enters tonight's action on a team-best five-game point streak, one shy of Bridgeport's season high. Aho scored the club's lone goal against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday and had five assists across the previous four games. The Islanders' fifth round pick (#139 overall) in 2017, who made his NHL debut last December, led all Sound Tigers defensemen in goals last season (9) and co-led team blue-liners in points (29). He currently ranks third on the Sound Tigers in scoring this year and is tied for fifth among all AHL blue-liners with 20 points.

GIBSON'S GROOVE

Christopher Gibson recorded Bridgeport's first shutout since Feb. 25, 2018 with a 33-save effort on Sunday afternoon. It was his seventh shutout with the Sound Tigers and pushed his unbeaten in regulation streak to nine games (6-0-3). The 25-year-old hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 28 at Providence and boasts a 1.79 goals-against-average and .939 save percentage over his last six starts. He is now tied with Dieter Kochan for fourth place on the Sound Tigers' all-time shutouts list behind Wade Dubielewicz (15), Rick DiPietro (8) and Kevin Poulin (8).

QUICK HITS

Sebastian Aho is tied for fourth among AHL defensemen in assists (17)... The Sound Tigers have outscored opponents by 11 goals at five-on-five this season... Steve Bernier is tied for second in the AHL with seven power-play goals... Seth Helgeson sat out Sunday's game due to injury - his first missed contest since Apr. 14, 2017 with the Albany Devils... Bridgeport is 12-0-0-0 when scoring at least four goals in a game... The Sound Tigers have scored first in six straight games and are 14-2-0-1 when doing so this season.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (17-12-4): Next at Vegas Golden Knights, Tomorrow (10 p.m. ET)

ECHL: Worcester Railers (11-12-3-1): Next at Brampton Beast, Tonight (7:15 p.m. ET)

