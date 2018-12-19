Flyers Loan Phil Varone to Phantoms

December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced today that they have loaded forward Phil Varone to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In addition, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced today that they have signed F Steven Swavely to PTO.

Varone, 28, was recalled by the Flyers on December 7, 2018 and made his Flyers debut on December 9 against the Winnipeg Jets. He played in 4 games for Philadelphia, including last night's victory in Scott Gordon's first game behind the bench.

A native of Vaughn, Ontario, Varone is currently in the midst of his eighth professional campaign in which he has already amassed 11 goals and 17 assists for a total of 28 points with the Phantoms this season. Varone ranks ninth in the AHL in points, producing at a rate of 1.27 per game, and is second on the Phantoms in goals, assists, points, and power-play goals with five.

With a total of 70 points (23G, 47A) during the 2017-18 season, the most by a Phantoms player in the last 14 years, Varone captured the Les Cunningham Award as AHL MVP and finished second in the league's point race.

Originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, the 5-foot-10-inch center has appeared in 54 NHL contests - between the Buffalo Sabres (42), Ottawa Senators (8), and Philadelphia Flyers (4) - in which he tallied five goals and five assists for 10 points.

Swavely, 27, has played 26 games this season for the Reading Royals (ECHL) and currently leads the Royals with 28 points, 12 goals, and 16 assists. He currently sits 15th in the ECHL in points and is coming off a 13-game points streak. He has notched 20 points in his last 14 games for Reading.

A native of Reading, Pa, Swavely is currently in his third full professional season after four years at the University of Maine. He has totaled 96 points on 43 goals and 53 assists in 104 games for the Reading Royals. The 6-foot-1 forward has played 53 games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the last three seasons.

Lehigh Valley will take on the rival Hershey Bears inside of PPL Center in downtown Allentown on Wednesday, December 19, at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the contest against the Bears are still available online.

Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 20-Game and 12-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook, Twitter (@lvphantoms) and Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms).

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.