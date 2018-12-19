T-Birds Continue Homestand Wednesday vs. Syracuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-8-2-3) continue a five-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Syracuse Crunch (15-7-2-0) inside the MassMutual Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Springfield has not lost in regulation on home ice since their 3-0 loss to the Crunch on Nov. 24.

The Thunderbirds have the most potent offense at home in the AHL, scoring 63 times in their 16 home games this season, the highest total among the 31 clubs. Connor Ingram successfully silenced the Springfield attack in the last meeting between the teams, denying all 27 shots he faced.

Wednesday's tilt will pit the Eastern Conference's two best power plays head-to-head. Despite going 0-for-7 in their last two games, the Crunch power play still sits atop the entire AHL with a 29.5% success rate. Springfield sits in third with a 26.9% rate and a league-high 36 power play goals. The Thunderbirds were 0-for-5, however, in their first meeting with Syracuse this season, while the Crunch tallied a 5-on-3 goal late in regulation to put away a 3-0 win

The Thunderbirds offense has leaned upon Anthony Greco in the last eight games, as the speedy winger has potted 10 goals in that time frame, including four multi-goal games and his first career AHL hat trick on Nov. 28 against Bridgeport.

Should he draw the assignment in net, Sam Montembeault can also look to extend a personal hot streak. The second-year goaltender has yet to lose in regulation at the MassMutual Center, going 7-0-1-1 in his nine decisions on home ice. He is coming off a 28-save performance in a 4-1 win over the Hershey Bears on Sunday.

Wednesday marks the first of three games in four nights for the Thunderbirds before the Christmas break, all of which will take place on home ice. Springfield hosts the Utica Comets on Friday night as part of a 3-2-1 Friday at 7:05 p.m., and then the Providence Bruins come into town for the first time since October for a 7:05 p.m. matchup on Saturday night.

