Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Joel Hanley

December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Joel Hanley to the Texas Stars.

Hanley, 27, has appeared in 16 NHL games with Dallas this season and recorded 16 hits, 16 blocked shots and two penalty minutes in an average 13:42 of ice time per game. Hanley has also posted five points (1-4=5) in 11 AHL contests with Texas so far in 2018-19.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Keswick, Ontario was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

Texas returns home this Friday night to face the San Antonio Rampage and will play eight of the next 10 games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, return to H-E-B Center on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m. to face the San Antonio Rampage. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.