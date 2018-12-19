Toews Earns First NHL Recall

December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The New York Islanders announced t oday that defenseman Devon Toews has been recalled from the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Toews, 24, recorded 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 24 games with the Sound Tigers this season, which ranks second among team defensemen and fourth overall. He is also tied for ninth among all AHL defensemen in scoring and 11 of his 19 points have come on the power play, which leads the Sound Tigers and is tied for third-most among AHL blue-liners.

A third-year pro, Toews spent each of the past two seasons in the AHL and scored 67 points (13 goals, 54 assists) in 106 games with the Sound Tigers. He was named to the AHL's All-Rookie team at the completion of the 2016-17 season after he led all rookie defensemen in scoring and finished fourth in the league amongst all defensemen. Toews represented the Sound Tigers at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic and won the fastest skater competition.

Prior to turning pro, Toews played three seasons with the Quinnipiac University Bobcats. He had a career year in his third and final season at Quinnipiac, recording seven goals and 23 assists for 30 points in 40 games. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound blue-liner posted 67 points (12-55-67) in 108 collegiate games and helped the Bobcats to the National Championship game in 2016.

Selected by the Islanders in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Toews played for the Surrey Eagles in the British Columbia Hockey League for two seasons before joining the collegiate ranks. The Abbotsford, B.C., native won the BCHL Championship in 2013 and was given the Coastal Conference's Defensive Award as the best defenseman.

Tonight's Tilt: The Sound Tigers return to action tonight with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Fans can follow all of the live action online via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers will boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Mar. 17), Military Appreciation (Jan. 12), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24). View the full 2018-19 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.