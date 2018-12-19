Moose Announce Details for Shutout Hunger Presented by Red River Co-Op

Winnipeg - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club is proud to host its annual Shutout Hunger food drive, presented by Red River Co-op, in support of the Manitoba Association of Food Banks. This season's Shutout Hunger game takes place Monday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. when the Moose host the Colorado Eagles.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the Manitoba Association of Food Banks. Volunteers from the Manitoba Association of Food Banks will collect food items at each entrance of Bell MTS Place until midway through the first period. Fans also have the option to make a financial donation at the game by visiting one of the designated tables on the concourse.

Fans donating non-perishable food items or cash will be entered to win an autographed Manitoba Moose jersey or tickets to a future Moose home game.

Last season's Shutout Hunger campaign resulted in Moose fans contributing 4,536 pounds of non-perishable food items.

New for this season, food donations will also be collected at participating Red River Co-op food stores beginning today, Wednesday, Dec. 19.

About the Manitoba Association of Food Banks

The Manitoba Association of Food Banks was created in April 2007 to provide leadership and direction as well as work with Food Banks Canada, a national organization that represents food banks across Canada.

