Canes Loan Necas to Czech Republic for WJC

December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has loaned forward Martin Necas to the Czech Republic men's national junior team for the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C.

Necas, 19, will be making his third consecutive appearance at the tournament. At the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, N.Y., he led the tournament in assists (8) and tied for the tournament lead in points (11). The Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, native has posted 22 points (7g, 15a) in 26 AHL games with Charlotte this season and two points (1g, 1a) in seven NHL games with Carolina. The 6'2", 189-pound forward registered 32 points (16g, 16a) in 65 Czech Extraliga games for HC Kometa Brno from 2016-18. Necas was drafted by the Hurricanes in the first round, 12th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes continue their five-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena. For more information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.