Blackhawks Recall Forward Johnson

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have recalled forward Luke Johnson from the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Johnson, 24, has split the 2018-19 season between the IceHogs and Blackhawks. The forward has logged four goals and three assists in 10 AHL games with Rockford, including potting two of his four makers as game-winning goals. Johnson has also posted a pair of multi-point efforts with a goal and an assist on Oct. 20 at Tucson and two goals on Dec. 14 at Grand Rapids.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota native has also picked up an assist and eight penalty minutes in 13 NHL contests with Chicago this season. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 4 at Ottawa and registered his first career NHL point on Oct. 31 at Vancouver. Johnson last skated with the Blackhawks on Nov. 23 at Tampa Bay.

