Marlies Set to Host Devils

December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies (12-10-3-2) are back home tonight following a successful road trip to Winnipeg that saw back-to-back wins over the Manitoba Moose. The Marlies combined for 12 goals this past weekend, becoming the first team in the AHL this season to reach the 100-goal mark.

With their new-found confidence, the Marlies look to carry the momentum from their wins this weekend into Wednesday night's North Division showdown against the Binghamton Devils (12-15-3-0). Coming into tonight's game, the Devils are also riding the high of a win in their previous contest as they topped the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Saturday.

Tonight's game marks the fourth meeting between these two teams this season, with the Devils leading the season series two games to one. In their last meeting on November 18th, the Marlies pulled out a 3-2 overtime win to pick up their first victory over the Devils this season. With three close scoring games so far this season, the Marlies will have their work cut out for them as they look to even up the season series.

Players to watch: Trevor Moore continues to lead the Marlies in goals with 15, good for third in the league. Chris Mueller picked up four points over the weekend and sits seventh in league scoring with 28 points. Defenceman Calle Rosen has 21 points in 27 games and sits third in scoring amongst active defencemen in the AHL. Jeremy Bracco has registered 16 points in his last nine contests, cracking the top 20 in league scoring amongst active skaters with 25 points in 27 games.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM at Coca-Cola Coliseum and fans can catch all the action on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

12-10-3-2 Overall Record 12-15-3-0

1-2-0-0 Head To Head 2-0-1-0

Win 2 Streak Win 1

103 Goals For 82

107 Goals Against 108

22.0% Power Play Percentage 12.8%

77.2% Penalty Kill Percentage 74.8%

T. Moore (15) Leading Goal Scorer N. Lappin (10)

C. Mueller (28) Leading Points Scorer J. Quenneville (19)

E. McAdam (6) Wins Leader M. Blackwood (6)

American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2018

