'Canes Recall Bishop from Charlotte
December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Clark Bishop from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.
Bishop, 22, returns to the Hurricanes after being reassigned to the Checkers on Dec. 16. The 6'1", 199-pound forward has tallied two points (1g, 1a) in 15 games with Carolina this season, making his NHL debut on Oct. 20 vs. Colorado and registering his first NHL points (1g, 1a) on Dec. 7 at Anaheim. The St. John's, N.L., native has recorded five points (3g, 2a) in 13 AHL games with Charlotte this season, and has posted 39 points (12g, 27a) in 123 games with the Checkers from 2016-18. He was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.
The Hurricanes continue their five-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena. For more information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2018
- 'Canes Recall Bishop from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Kings Assign Four to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Toews Earns First NHL Recall - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Isac Lundestrom Loaned to to Team Sweden - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Reign Hold Record-Setting Teddy Bear Toss Weekend - Ontario Reign
- Blackhawks Recall Forward Johnson - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Reassign Defenseman Joel Hanley - Texas Stars
- Heat Host Condors Wednesday on Dollar Beer Night - Stockton Heat
- Monsters Recall Forward Dan DeSalvo from ECHL's Toledo Walleye - Cleveland Monsters
- Flyers Loan Phil Varone to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Set to Host Devils - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Encounter Penguins Tonight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Canes Loan Necas to Czech Republic for WJC - Charlotte Checkers
- Moose Announce Details for Shutout Hunger Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, December 19 - Belleville Senators
- T-Birds Continue Homestand Wednesday vs. Syracuse - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Second "Roadrunners in the Community Day" Taking Place Wednesday - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.