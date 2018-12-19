'Canes Recall Bishop from Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Clark Bishop from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Bishop, 22, returns to the Hurricanes after being reassigned to the Checkers on Dec. 16. The 6'1", 199-pound forward has tallied two points (1g, 1a) in 15 games with Carolina this season, making his NHL debut on Oct. 20 vs. Colorado and registering his first NHL points (1g, 1a) on Dec. 7 at Anaheim. The St. John's, N.L., native has recorded five points (3g, 2a) in 13 AHL games with Charlotte this season, and has posted 39 points (12g, 27a) in 123 games with the Checkers from 2016-18. He was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

