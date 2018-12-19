Second "Roadrunners in the Community Day" Taking Place Wednesday

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced details today regarding the club's second "Roadrunners In The Community Day" taking place Wednesday, December 19.

Twelve (12) Roadrunners players will make four community appearances throughout the day on Wednesday:

At 1:30 p.m. Brayden Burke, Dysin Mayo, Trevor Murphy and Domenic Alberga are set to stop by Pima Animal Care Center (PACC), where they will have the opportunity to walk rescue dogs, make dog treats, as well as assist PACC staff.

At 2:00 p.m. Merrick Madsen, Hunter Miska and Robbie Russo will visit Diamond Children's Medical Center to spread some holiday cheer.

At 2:00 p.m. David Ullstrom, Darik Angeli and Matteo Gennaro will assist in teaching hockey with the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson at the William J. Dawson Memorial DEK Hockey Rink.

At 6:00 p.m. Kyle Capobianco and Lane Pederson will help with Junior Roadrunners 8U practices at Tucson Arena.

For media inquiries or more information on the community appearances, contact Manager of Media Relations Walt Ruff in advance at walt.ruff@tucsonroadrunners.com.

On-The-Ice

The Roadrunners will travel to California this weekend for a date with the first place San Jose Barracuda on Friday and Saturday. Forward and former Barracuda Adam Helewka shares a tie for the team lead in goals, points and multipoint performances.

