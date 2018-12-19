Ontario Reign Hold Record-Setting Teddy Bear Toss Weekend

December 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, collected 9,121 stuffed animals from Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Sunergy Construction, in addition to over $30,000 that was raised throughout the evening.

The 9,121 toys collected is a franchise record and the toss was triggered with Matt Moulson's goal just 66 seconds into Saturday's game against Colorado. All toys collected have been donated to Toys for Tots for children in need around the holidays.

During the game, Sunergy Construction and the US Marine Corps sold teddy bears on the concourse, with all proceeds benefitting Toys for Tots. Combined with a generous donation from the Ontario Reign Dance Team, Sunergy, along with the US Marine Corps, donated a total of $15,000 to Toys for Tots, presenting the check during the third period.

The Hope Reigns Foundation also raised more than $18,000 from Saturday's pre-game jersey auction. The Reign wore special, ugly-sweater warmup jerseys, which were auctioned off via a silent auction after the game. Defenseman Alex Lintuniemi had the highest selling jersey of the evening at $1,700. All money raised will benefit Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.

To conclude the weekend, the Ontario Reign partnered with the Leaven Group for their annual Adopt a Family event following Sunday's game. The Reign adopted four families and presented them with holiday gifts from their wish lists at the arena. The Leaven Group is a non-profit that brings after-school mentoring and tutoring to underserved and at-risk youth.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2018-19 season, their fourth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.